

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Noah Holdings Limited (NOAH) announced a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled RMB99.79 million, or RMB1.42 per share. This compares with RMB315.43 million, or RMB4.54 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Noah Holdings Limited reported adjusted earnings of RMB106.05 million or RMB1.51 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 34.6% to RMB615.85 million from RMB941.76 million last year.



Noah Holdings Limited earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): RMB99.79 Mln. vs. RMB315.43 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): RMB1.42 vs. RMB4.54 last year. -Revenue (Q2): RMB615.85 Mln vs. RMB941.76 Mln last year.



