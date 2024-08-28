Anzeige
28.08.2024
Odie's Oil: Odie's Oil Introduces Free Handbook of Toxic Finish Coatings for Finishers & Specifiers

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Public Service Announcement

Odie's Oil - The World's Only Structural Finish for wood, metal, concrete, leather.

Wood finishes, concrete finishes, and other finish coatings are more often than not - laden with toxic chemicals. Coming into physical contact including skin contact, accidental ingestion, or inhalation of these materials that contain certain ingredients can cause serious and often irreversible harm to your health including neurological damage, reproductive harm, asthma, demitasse, malformation, respiratory disease, cancers including lung, leukemia, liver, and kidney cancers. This can include acute toxicity that has immediate symptoms and delayed (future) disease. Click the link below to download completely free handbook -

The Finishers & Specifiers Handbook of: Coating Material Ingredient Toxicity & Environmental Hazards

For more information about the finish industry and commonly deceptive practices, visit https://odiesoil.com/blog/.

Contact information:
OCOOW LLC/ Odie's Oil
info@odiesoil.com
(850) 695-2055

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2491855/Odie_s_Oil_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/odies-oil-introduces-free-handbook-of-toxic-finish-coatings-for-finishers--specifiers-302233444.html

