Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 29.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Goldmine im Wert von 1 Milliarde USD: Das immense Potential der Madsen-Mine von West Red Lake
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
29.08.2024 02:48 Uhr
154 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The SmallRig Awards Announces Global Call for Entries: Oscar Juror Ruby Yang will serve as the chairman of the judging panel

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A few days ago, SmallRig has launched the SmallRig Awards, now accepting entries globally. The submission period will run from August to November 2024. Creators worldwide can access submission details and enter works via SmallRig's official website and online store. https://uat.smallrig.net/activity/SmallRigAwards

SmallRig Awards

Documentary auteur and Oscar jury member, Ruby Yang, who won the 79th Academy Award Best Documentary Short Subject, takes the helm as judging panel chair, guiding the evaluation process for the SmallRig Awards.

Ruby Yang points to the transformative effect of social media on global communications, highlighting the rise in using visual narratives to expand the creation of films focused on global public welfare. The SmallRig Awards, focused on public welfare themes, aim to encourage filmmakers to produce works that not only hold profound societal relevance but also contribute significantly to advancing social good. Yang looks forward to the awards becoming a venue for public welfare image creators worldwide to share ideas, foster collective progress, and encourage more individuals to engage with global public welfare efforts.

The SmallRig Awards constitutes the premier accolade dedicated to empowering visual professionals and content creators worldwide to engage in charitable pursuits. Its core objectives include inspiring the production of visuals with philanthropic messaging, catalyzing the synthesis of visual arts and philanthropy, and advancing societal and cultural evolution.

This award acknowledges and lauds global visual creatives across a broad spectrum of socially responsible endeavors, which include, but are not limited to, combating poverty, fostering social cohesion, mutual support, promoting gender equality and child welfare, providing humanity.

Prizes include gold awards of US$ 8,000 each, silver awards of US$ 3,000 each, and bronze awards of US$ 800 each. Additionally, the program includes the Annual Sensation Award (US$ 5,000), Annual Topic Award (US$ 5,000), and Annual Tribute Award (US$ 12,000). Honorees will also be eligible to join the 100/100 Public Welfare Film Program by the SmallRig Image Development Fund, which aims to back 100 emerging filmmakers (or filmmaking teams) in producing 100 notable documentary films.

For more information, please visit https://uat.smallrig.net/activity/SmallRigAwards
Website https://www.smallrig.com/
Instagram https://www.instagram.com/smallrig.global/
X https://twitter.com/SmallRigGlobal
Tiktok https://www.tiktok.com/hk/notfound

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2491569/SmallRig_Awards.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-smallrig-awards-announces-global-call-for-entries-oscar-juror-ruby-yang-will-serve-as-the-chairman-of-the-judging-panel-302233557.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Vorsicht Crash! So sichere ich mein Aktienportfolio aktiv ab

Der schwarze Montag Anfang August, in Folge der temporären Liquidierung des sogenannten „Yen Carry-Trades“, vernichtete Milliarden an Anlegergeldern. Sogenannte Black Swan Events, also Ereignisse, die nichts und niemand vorhersagen kann, traten zuletzt im März 2020 beim Ausbruch der Corona-Pandemie auf.

Doch wie können Sie sich bei einem derartigen Ausverkauf und Verfall Ihres Depots schützen? Im folgenden kostenlosen Spezialreport wird aufgezeigt, wie man sein Depot mit diversen Strategien und den richtigen Instrumenten versichern kann.

Erweitern Sie Ihr Wissen und handeln Sie zukünftig wie die Profis, um vor dem nächsten schwarzen Schwan ihr Kapital in Sicherheit zu bringen.

Hier Report downloaden
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.