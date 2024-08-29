DPC Dash Ltd announces 2024 Interim Financial Results.
29/08/2024 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
|Mi
|DPC Dash reports 1H results
|Mi
|DPC Dash Ltd Announces 2024 Interim Financial Results
|Revenues increased to RMB2.04 billion, representing 48.3% year-over-year growth
Adjusted net profit reached RMB50.9 million, from an adjusted net loss of RMB17.4 million in the same period of 2023
Store-level...
|Mi
|DPC DASH (01405): INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2024
|13.08.
|DPC DASH (01405): DATE OF BOARD MEETING
|DPC DASH LTD
|7,000
|-3,45 %