Donnerstag, 29.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
MEGATREND Gesundheit: Die Spiele sind eröffnet!!
29.08.2024
FXGT.com Takes the Lead as the Official Global Partner at iFX Expo Asia 2024

JOHANNESBURG, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FXGT.com, an award-winning CFD broker renowned for its innovative trading solutions, is set to grab the spotlight as the Official Global Partner at iFX EXPO Asia 2024. This premier B2B event will take place in Bangkok, Thailand, on September 16-18.

FXGT.com Takes the Lead as the Official Global Partner at iFX Expo Asia 2024

With over 120 exhibitors and a schedule packed with insightful activities, iFX Expo Asia 2024 will draw professionals from the realms of online trading, financial services, and fintech. As a major sponsor and the Official Global Partner, FXGT.com will be actively engaged throughout the expo.

Highlights from Recent iFX Expo Events

In June 2024, FXGT.com made a significant impact at the Cyprus iFX Expo International, where it was nominated for several top awards. The company's commitment to delivering top-tier trading solutions and affiliate programs earned it the "Most Innovative Broker" award.

Awards and Recognition

FXGT.com has proven its strong reputation by winning awards at the 2024 BrokersView Awards. The company secured three notable awards: "Best Global CFD Broker," "Best Global IB/Affiliate Program," and "Best Global Trading Conditions." These titles reflect FXGT.com's dedication to providing exceptional service and a comprehensive range of financial instruments.

Spotlight on iFX Expo Asia 2024

At iFX Expo Asia 2024, FXGT.com will take center stage as a major sponsor, offering attendees an in-depth look at the latest financial trends and the potential of quantum computing. The company will also highlight its expertise in creating a customer-centric environment and building a strong online community.

FXGT.com will be hosting an exciting giveaway featuring exclusive prizes with a chance to win an unforgettable trip for two!

About FXGT.com

FXGT.com is a distinguished and fully regulated CFD broker, operating across multiple continents and regions. The company prioritizes client security with segregated bank accounts and holds licenses from respected regulatory authorities, including FSA (Seychelles) and FSCA (South Africa), as well as VFSC (Vanuatu) and CySEC (Cyprus) both for institutional clients only.

FXGT.com provides a wide range of tradable CFD asset classes and reliable and fast execution across diverse account types. Their clients can benefit from a comprehensive suite of trading tools, market insights, educational resources, and attractive bonuses.

Join the FXGT.com community and discover a world of trading possibilities.

Find FXGT.com at Booth No.2 at iFX EXPO Asia 2024 to discover exciting partnership programs with the broker.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2491731/FXGT_com_IFX.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2061487/FXGT_Com_Logo.jpg

FXGT.com logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/fxgtcom-takes-the-lead-as-the-official-global-partner-at-ifx-expo-asia-2024-302233335.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
