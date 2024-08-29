Tilda and LOVO Unite to Promote Women's Empowerment and Celebrate Cultural Diversity

LONDON, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tilda is proud to announce its partnership with Ladies of Virtue Outreach CIC (LOVO), a non-profit organisation dedicated to engaging, equipping, and inspiring women and their families. As part of this partnership, Tilda will donate £10,000 to support LOVO's initiatives over the next 12 months. The partnership will involve multiple joint community initiatives aimed at celebrating cultural diversity and empowering women.

Ladies of Virtue Outreach CIC (LOVO) is at the forefront of community empowerment, tackling challenges like poverty, unemployment, domestic violence. LOVO nurtures individual potential through its core pillars: Community, Growth, Gratitude, Self-Care, Wisdom. A cornerstone of LOVO's mission is their weekly global lunch in Peckham, where women from diverse cultural backgrounds come together to share traditional dishes. Given that rice is a common ingredient in these meals, Tilda's support aligns perfectly with LOVO's celebration of cultural diversity and unity.

The £10,000 donation from Tilda will fund LOVO's English language programmes and the weekly global lunches for 12 months, expanding their ability to reach and support more women in need. "This partnership with Tilda is a significant step forward for our organisation," said Ola Olive Stephen, Founder & Director of LOVO. "The funds will enable us to reach more women and provide them with the tools and support they need to overcome their challenges and lead fulfilling lives."

The Tilda x LOVO collaboration will include a series of community events in 2024, engaging local communities. The first joint event in June featured a vibrant community gathering, with activities such as a Zumba class, a nutritionist talk, and a well-being session. The partnership will continue with a second event in September to further amplify this collaboration.

"We are honoured to partner with LOVO on its mission to empower women now and in the future," said Jean Phillipe, Managing Director of Tilda. "At Tilda, we are committed to supporting initiatives that align with our belief in the importance of strengthening our community and cultural diversity."

Tilda's B Corp certification in 2023 underscores its commitment to meeting high standards of social and environmental responsibility.



This partnership marks a significant milestone in Tilda's efforts to contribute to society by supporting organisations championing diversity. Together with LOVO, Tilda looks forward to making a difference in the lives of women and their families, creating a future where life in all its flavours can thrive.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2491856/Tilda.jpg

