

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Economic confidence from the euro area and flash inflation from Germany are due on Thursday, headlining a busy day for the European economic news.



At 2.00 am ET, the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association is scheduled to release Europe's new car registrations data for July.



In the meantime, retail sales and household consumption from Norway and final GDP and retail sales from Sweden are due.



At 3.00 am ET, Spain's INE publishes flash consumer and harmonized prices for August. Consumer price inflation is forecast to ease to 2.4 percent from 2.8 percent in July.



Also, economic confidence survey results are due from Sweden.



At 4.00 am ET, final GDP data is due from Poland. The statistical office is expected confirm 1.5 percent sequential growth in the second quarter.



At 5.00 am ET, the European Commission is set to issue euro area economic sentiment survey data. Economists forecast the confidence index to remain unchanged at 95.8 in August.



At 8.00 am ET, Destatis publishes Germany's flash consumer and harmonized prices for August. Consumer price inflation is seen at 2.1 percent, down from 2.3 percent in July.



