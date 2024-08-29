Kizik, the industry leader in hands-free footwear innovation, is excited to announce its latest international partnerships, significantly broadening its global reach. In addition to its recent collaboration with UK distributor Unify Brand Partnerships in April, Kizik has now partnered with three distinguished distributors: Wellforce Sports in Taiwan, Artcrafts in Italy, and Nyne Ventures in Southeast Asia, covering Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, and Vietnam.

These new partnerships are integral to Kizik's ambitious global expansion strategy, which builds on the company's impressive success in the US and aims to deliver its pioneering hands-free footwear to a worldwide audience. By leveraging their extensive distribution networks and deep understanding of their respective retail landscapes, each distributor will facilitate Kizik's expansion through wholesale partnerships and direct-to-consumer channels, ensuring consumers have effortless access to the brand's unparalleled convenience, innovation, and stylish designs.

"We're thrilled to join forces with these exceptional distributors as we extend our global presence," said Monte Deere, CEO of Kizik. "The remarkable success we've experienced in the US, combined with the extensive market knowledge of Wellforce Sports, Artcrafts, and Nyne Ventures, will be vital in introducing Kizik's groundbreaking Hands-Free technology and distinctive style to new international markets."

Kizik continues to lead the footwear industry with its innovative hands-free technology, which eliminates the hassle of tying shoes and enhances daily convenience. Offering a perfect blend of practicality, comfort, and style, Kizik caters to modern individuals who seek footwear that adapts seamlessly to their active lifestyles.

"Taiwan's fast-paced, tech-savvy consumers are always on the lookout for solutions that simplify their lives," said Russ Hsu, General Manager of Wellforce Sports. "Kizik's hands-free technology seamlessly integrates into the daily demands of Taiwan's bustling urban environment, without compromising style or comfort. We are thrilled to partner with Kizik and are excited to bring an industry disruptor into the market."

"At Artcrafts, we immediately recognized that Kizik's innovative hands-free footwear perfectly aligned with our mission to offer the market something truly new with a strong, unique selling point," said Simone Ponziani, CEO of Artcrafts. "We are excited to partner with Kizik to introduce their revolutionary technology to Italian consumers."

"This strategic deal marks a significant expansion for Nyne Ventures, as it brings the innovative and stylish Kizik brand to key markets and stores across Southeast Asia," said Raj Advani, Managing Director of Nyne Ventures. "With this launch, we are thrilled to enhance our product offerings and deliver the industry's first and most dynamic hands-free shoes to our customers."

The partnerships with Wellforce, Artcrafts, and Nyne Ventures underscore Kizik's commitment to innovation and global customer satisfaction. Together, these partnerships are set to elevate Kizik's presence on the international stage and deliver its transformative, hands-free footwear technology to discerning consumers worldwide.

ABOUT KIZIK

Based in Lindon, Utah, Kizik is the industry's leading hands-free footwear brand, boasting more than 200 pending and granted patents. Powered by relentless innovation, Kizik is a catalyst that opens a big, bold, frictionless world that gives its customers freedom to go, see, do and explore-to find magic in motion. Offering stylish silhouettes for men, women, and kids, Kizik's hands-free footwear truly is for everyone. To learn more, visit kizik.com and follow @wearkizik.

ABOUT WELLFORCE

Wellforce Sports is a leading distributor of sports and lifestyle brands, established in 2008 in Taiwan. Wellforce Sports is dedicated to maintaining a competitive and reputable position in the market by delivering top-quality products and exceptional service to its customers and consumers while also creating an outstanding work environment for its employees. Under the leadership of Russ Hsu, General Manager of Well Force Sports Co., Ltd., the company has developed a robust organizational structure supported by a team of experienced professionals. These experts bring deep knowledge and insights into local trends, consumer behavior, various channel types, and business models, showcasing Wellforce Sports' commitment to consumer satisfaction.

ABOUT ARTCRAFTS

Founded in 1958 in Florence by Carla and Maurizio Ponziani and currently managed by their son Simone, Artcrafts International has become a leader in curating and developing global sports, lifestyle, and fashion brands. The company boasts a diverse portfolio of approximately 15 brands, including proprietary and licensed labels, across footwear, clothing, and accessories. Artcrafts International operates across all distribution channels, including independent wholesale, GDO, e-commerce, and its own retail stores. With a dedicated team of around 150 employees, Artcrafts International manages 26 retail locations throughout Italy and 12 e-commerce websites.

ABOUT NYNE VENTURES

Nyne Ventures Pvt Ltd is a beauty and lifestyle distribution company with two main offices in Manila and Singapore, covering the Southeast Asia (SEA) region. Specializing in curating and delivering premium beauty and lifestyle products, Nyne Ventures Pvt Ltd is dedicated to bringing the latest trends and high-quality brands to the region. In addition to distribution, Nyne Ventures Pvt Ltd also engages in omnichannel strategies, marketplace management, and builds standalone stores, ensuring a comprehensive and seamless experience for both brands and customers across the region.

