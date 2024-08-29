Anzeige
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
29-Aug-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
29 August 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 28 August 2024 it purchased a total of 147,651 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody 
Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           97,651     50,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.9260     GBP1.6200 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.9040     GBP1.6020 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.9147     GBP1.6129

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 637,093,251 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     BST 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
157       1.9180        XDUB     08:24:47      00029168397TRDU1 
1,111      1.9220        XDUB     08:27:07      00029168415TRDU1 
1,039      1.9220        XDUB     08:27:07      00029168414TRDU1 
145       1.9220        XDUB     08:27:07      00029168413TRDU1 
2,381      1.9200        XDUB     08:27:07      00029168418TRDU1 
2,441      1.9200        XDUB     08:27:07      00029168417TRDU1 
126       1.9200        XDUB     08:27:07      00029168416TRDU1 
3,449      1.9260        XDUB     09:01:25      00029168539TRDU1 
1,250      1.9260        XDUB     09:01:25      00029168538TRDU1 
4,564      1.9240        XDUB     10:04:38      00029168714TRDU1 
4,756      1.9240        XDUB     10:04:38      00029168713TRDU1 
1,671      1.9200        XDUB     10:11:10      00029168721TRDU1 
790       1.9200        XDUB     10:11:10      00029168720TRDU1 
5,398      1.9180        XDUB     11:25:32      00029168810TRDU1 
850       1.9160        XDUB     11:25:34      00029168816TRDU1 
4,804      1.9160        XDUB     11:25:34      00029168815TRDU1 
432       1.9060        XDUB     12:18:21      00029168907TRDU1 
2,391      1.9040        XDUB     12:22:52      00029168913TRDU1 
2,352      1.9040        XDUB     12:22:52      00029168912TRDU1 
1,871      1.9060        XDUB     12:22:52      00029168911TRDU1 
1,088      1.9140        XDUB     12:41:34      00029168932TRDU1 
1,343      1.9140        XDUB     12:41:34      00029168931TRDU1 
2,229      1.9080        XDUB     13:10:43      00029168985TRDU1 
2,277      1.9080        XDUB     13:10:43      00029168984TRDU1 
32        1.9080        XDUB     13:10:43      00029168983TRDU1 
6,685      1.9120        XDUB     14:21:14      00029169183TRDU1 
491       1.9120        XDUB     14:30:05      00029169228TRDU1 
6,891      1.9120        XDUB     14:30:14      00029169234TRDU1 
2,316      1.9120        XDUB     14:30:14      00029169233TRDU1 
18        1.9120        XDUB     14:30:14      00029169232TRDU1 
2,266      1.9080        XDUB     14:59:55      00029169424TRDU1 
2,386      1.9080        XDUB     15:03:14      00029169440TRDU1 
1,293      1.9080        XDUB     15:09:47      00029169469TRDU1 
1,395      1.9080        XDUB     15:09:47      00029169468TRDU1 
184       1.9120        XDUB     15:14:24      00029169509TRDU1 
1,679      1.9120        XDUB     15:14:24      00029169508TRDU1 
1,679      1.9120        XDUB     15:14:24      00029169507TRDU1 
2,468      1.9160        XDUB     15:34:26      00029169687TRDU1 
259       1.9160        XDUB     15:34:26      00029169686TRDU1 
288       1.9160        XDUB     15:40:14      00029169739TRDU1 
2,275      1.9160        XDUB     15:40:14      00029169738TRDU1 
10        1.9160        XDUB     15:40:14      00029169737TRDU1 
2,262      1.9140        XDUB     15:44:32      00029169773TRDU1 
2,302      1.9140        XDUB     15:44:32      00029169772TRDU1 
2,316      1.9140        XDUB     15:44:32      00029169771TRDU1 
36        1.9140        XDUB     16:12:33      00029169992TRDU1 
2,514      1.9140        XDUB     16:12:33      00029169991TRDU1 
2,361      1.9140        XDUB     16:12:33      00029169990TRDU1 
2,433      1.9140        XDUB     16:12:33      00029169989TRDU1 
1,897      1.9100        XDUB     16:21:40      00029170047TRDU1

London Stock Exchange 

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
7,782      1.6200        XLON     10:03:51      00029168711TRDU1 
7,701      1.6200        XLON     10:03:51      00029168712TRDU1 
2,627      1.6100        XLON     12:04:46      00029168857TRDU1 
2,468      1.6040        XLON     12:22:52      00029168910TRDU1 
2,419      1.6020        XLON     12:22:52      00029168909TRDU1 
2,522      1.6120        XLON     13:51:25      00029169128TRDU1 
18        1.6100        XLON     14:18:59      00029169180TRDU1 
2,366      1.6100        XLON     14:30:20      00029169242TRDU1 
2,274      1.6100        XLON     14:35:50      00029169298TRDU1 
2,323      1.6120        XLON     14:49:11      00029169361TRDU1 
792       1.6080        XLON     14:57:22      00029169397TRDU1 
1,589      1.6080        XLON     14:57:22      00029169398TRDU1 
40        1.6100        XLON     15:14:24      00029169505TRDU1 
2,678      1.6100        XLON     15:14:24      00029169506TRDU1 
886       1.6140        XLON     15:40:48      00029169740TRDU1 
1,610      1.6140        XLON     15:40:48      00029169741TRDU1 
239       1.6140        XLON     15:40:48      00029169742TRDU1 
2,392      1.6120        XLON     16:12:33      00029169993TRDU1 
2,364      1.6120        XLON     16:12:33      00029169994TRDU1 
2,396      1.6100        XLON     16:19:48      00029170026TRDU1 
2,514      1.6100        XLON     16:20:10      00029170028TRDU1

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  343447 
EQS News ID:  1977207 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1977207&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 29, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
