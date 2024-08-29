DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 29-Aug-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29 August 2024 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 28 August 2024 it purchased a total of 147,651 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 97,651 50,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.9260 GBP1.6200 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.9040 GBP1.6020 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.9147 GBP1.6129

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 637,093,251 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone BST Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 157 1.9180 XDUB 08:24:47 00029168397TRDU1 1,111 1.9220 XDUB 08:27:07 00029168415TRDU1 1,039 1.9220 XDUB 08:27:07 00029168414TRDU1 145 1.9220 XDUB 08:27:07 00029168413TRDU1 2,381 1.9200 XDUB 08:27:07 00029168418TRDU1 2,441 1.9200 XDUB 08:27:07 00029168417TRDU1 126 1.9200 XDUB 08:27:07 00029168416TRDU1 3,449 1.9260 XDUB 09:01:25 00029168539TRDU1 1,250 1.9260 XDUB 09:01:25 00029168538TRDU1 4,564 1.9240 XDUB 10:04:38 00029168714TRDU1 4,756 1.9240 XDUB 10:04:38 00029168713TRDU1 1,671 1.9200 XDUB 10:11:10 00029168721TRDU1 790 1.9200 XDUB 10:11:10 00029168720TRDU1 5,398 1.9180 XDUB 11:25:32 00029168810TRDU1 850 1.9160 XDUB 11:25:34 00029168816TRDU1 4,804 1.9160 XDUB 11:25:34 00029168815TRDU1 432 1.9060 XDUB 12:18:21 00029168907TRDU1 2,391 1.9040 XDUB 12:22:52 00029168913TRDU1 2,352 1.9040 XDUB 12:22:52 00029168912TRDU1 1,871 1.9060 XDUB 12:22:52 00029168911TRDU1 1,088 1.9140 XDUB 12:41:34 00029168932TRDU1 1,343 1.9140 XDUB 12:41:34 00029168931TRDU1 2,229 1.9080 XDUB 13:10:43 00029168985TRDU1 2,277 1.9080 XDUB 13:10:43 00029168984TRDU1 32 1.9080 XDUB 13:10:43 00029168983TRDU1 6,685 1.9120 XDUB 14:21:14 00029169183TRDU1 491 1.9120 XDUB 14:30:05 00029169228TRDU1 6,891 1.9120 XDUB 14:30:14 00029169234TRDU1 2,316 1.9120 XDUB 14:30:14 00029169233TRDU1 18 1.9120 XDUB 14:30:14 00029169232TRDU1 2,266 1.9080 XDUB 14:59:55 00029169424TRDU1 2,386 1.9080 XDUB 15:03:14 00029169440TRDU1 1,293 1.9080 XDUB 15:09:47 00029169469TRDU1 1,395 1.9080 XDUB 15:09:47 00029169468TRDU1 184 1.9120 XDUB 15:14:24 00029169509TRDU1 1,679 1.9120 XDUB 15:14:24 00029169508TRDU1 1,679 1.9120 XDUB 15:14:24 00029169507TRDU1 2,468 1.9160 XDUB 15:34:26 00029169687TRDU1 259 1.9160 XDUB 15:34:26 00029169686TRDU1 288 1.9160 XDUB 15:40:14 00029169739TRDU1 2,275 1.9160 XDUB 15:40:14 00029169738TRDU1 10 1.9160 XDUB 15:40:14 00029169737TRDU1 2,262 1.9140 XDUB 15:44:32 00029169773TRDU1 2,302 1.9140 XDUB 15:44:32 00029169772TRDU1 2,316 1.9140 XDUB 15:44:32 00029169771TRDU1 36 1.9140 XDUB 16:12:33 00029169992TRDU1 2,514 1.9140 XDUB 16:12:33 00029169991TRDU1 2,361 1.9140 XDUB 16:12:33 00029169990TRDU1 2,433 1.9140 XDUB 16:12:33 00029169989TRDU1 1,897 1.9100 XDUB 16:21:40 00029170047TRDU1

London Stock Exchange

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 7,782 1.6200 XLON 10:03:51 00029168711TRDU1 7,701 1.6200 XLON 10:03:51 00029168712TRDU1 2,627 1.6100 XLON 12:04:46 00029168857TRDU1 2,468 1.6040 XLON 12:22:52 00029168910TRDU1 2,419 1.6020 XLON 12:22:52 00029168909TRDU1 2,522 1.6120 XLON 13:51:25 00029169128TRDU1 18 1.6100 XLON 14:18:59 00029169180TRDU1 2,366 1.6100 XLON 14:30:20 00029169242TRDU1 2,274 1.6100 XLON 14:35:50 00029169298TRDU1 2,323 1.6120 XLON 14:49:11 00029169361TRDU1 792 1.6080 XLON 14:57:22 00029169397TRDU1 1,589 1.6080 XLON 14:57:22 00029169398TRDU1 40 1.6100 XLON 15:14:24 00029169505TRDU1 2,678 1.6100 XLON 15:14:24 00029169506TRDU1 886 1.6140 XLON 15:40:48 00029169740TRDU1 1,610 1.6140 XLON 15:40:48 00029169741TRDU1 239 1.6140 XLON 15:40:48 00029169742TRDU1 2,392 1.6120 XLON 16:12:33 00029169993TRDU1 2,364 1.6120 XLON 16:12:33 00029169994TRDU1 2,396 1.6100 XLON 16:19:48 00029170026TRDU1 2,514 1.6100 XLON 16:20:10 00029170028TRDU1

