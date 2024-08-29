Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 29
[29.08.24]
TABULA ICAV
Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
28.08.24
IE00BN4GXL63
15,013,600.00
EUR
450,000.0000
141,602,683.51
9.4316
Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
28.08.24
IE00BN4GXM70
10,080.00
SEK
0
958,121.13
95.0517
Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
28.08.24
IE00BMQ5Y557
186,600.00
EUR
0
20,164,072.18
108.0604
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
28.08.24
IE00BMDWWS85
40,542.00
USD
0
4,625,811.54
114.0992
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
28.08.24
IE00BN0T9H70
39,549.00
GBP
0
4,394,682.36
111.1199
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
28.08.24
IE00BKX90X67
54,191.00
EUR
0
5,765,066.31
106.3842
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
28.08.24
IE00BKX90W50
18,589.00
CHF
0
1,815,261.05
97.6524
Fund: Tabula EU HY Bd Paris Align Ct UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
28.08.24
IE000V6NHO66
4,047,618.00
EUR
0
40,903,329.84
10.1055
Fund: Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - USD
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
28.08.24
IE000L1I4R94
1,501,463.00
USD
0
16,498,442.33
10.9882
Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - GBP HEDGED DISTRIBUTING
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
28.08.24
IE000LJG9WK1
579,970.00
GBP
190,000.0000
5,942,448.93
10.2461
Fund: Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - USD Acc
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
28.08.24
IE000JL9SV51
374,244.00
USD
0
4,093,797.54
10.9388
Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - SEK-Hedged Acc
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
28.08.24
IE000BQ3SE47
3,820,550.00
SEK
0
406,538,674.58
106.4084
Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - GBP-Hedged Dist
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
28.08.24
IE000LSFKN16
627,000.00
GBP
0
6,335,270.80
10.104
Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - EUR-Hedged Dist
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
28.08.24
IE000LH4DDC2
66,650.00
EUR
0
704,083.13
10.5639
Tabula EUR Ultrashort IG Bond Paris-Aligned Climate UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
28.08.24
IE000WXLHR76
1,409,910.00
EUR
0
14,625,242.97
10.3732
Tabula EUR Ultrashort IG Bond Paris-Aligned Climate UCITS ETF-GBP HEDGED ACC
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
28.08.24
IE000P7C7930
27,990.00
GBP
0
292,548.67
10.4519
Tabula FTSE Indian Government Bond Short Duration UCITS ETF-USD ACC
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
28.08.24
IE000061JZE2
891,028.00
USD
0
9,274,845.73
10.4092