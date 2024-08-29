Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 29.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
MEGATREND Gesundheit: Die Spiele sind eröffnet!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
29.08.2024 08:48 Uhr
84 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)

Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 29

[29.08.24]

TABULA ICAV

Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

28.08.24

IE00BN4GXL63

15,013,600.00

EUR

450,000.0000

141,602,683.51

9.4316

Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

28.08.24

IE00BN4GXM70

10,080.00

SEK

0

958,121.13

95.0517

Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETF

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

28.08.24

IE00BMQ5Y557

186,600.00

EUR

0

20,164,072.18

108.0604

Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

28.08.24

IE00BMDWWS85

40,542.00

USD

0

4,625,811.54

114.0992

Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

28.08.24

IE00BN0T9H70

39,549.00

GBP

0

4,394,682.36

111.1199

Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

28.08.24

IE00BKX90X67

54,191.00

EUR

0

5,765,066.31

106.3842

Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

28.08.24

IE00BKX90W50

18,589.00

CHF

0

1,815,261.05

97.6524

Fund: Tabula EU HY Bd Paris Align Ct UCITS ETF

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

28.08.24

IE000V6NHO66

4,047,618.00

EUR

0

40,903,329.84

10.1055

Fund: Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - USD

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

28.08.24

IE000L1I4R94

1,501,463.00

USD

0

16,498,442.33

10.9882

Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - GBP HEDGED DISTRIBUTING

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

28.08.24

IE000LJG9WK1

579,970.00

GBP

190,000.0000

5,942,448.93

10.2461

Fund: Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - USD Acc

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

28.08.24

IE000JL9SV51

374,244.00

USD

0

4,093,797.54

10.9388

Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - SEK-Hedged Acc

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

28.08.24

IE000BQ3SE47

3,820,550.00

SEK

0

406,538,674.58

106.4084

Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - GBP-Hedged Dist

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

28.08.24

IE000LSFKN16

627,000.00

GBP

0

6,335,270.80

10.104

Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - EUR-Hedged Dist

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

28.08.24

IE000LH4DDC2

66,650.00

EUR

0

704,083.13

10.5639

Tabula EUR Ultrashort IG Bond Paris-Aligned Climate UCITS ETF

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

28.08.24

IE000WXLHR76

1,409,910.00

EUR

0

14,625,242.97

10.3732

Tabula EUR Ultrashort IG Bond Paris-Aligned Climate UCITS ETF-GBP HEDGED ACC

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

28.08.24

IE000P7C7930

27,990.00

GBP

0

292,548.67

10.4519

Tabula FTSE Indian Government Bond Short Duration UCITS ETF-USD ACC

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

28.08.24

IE000061JZE2

891,028.00

USD

0

9,274,845.73

10.4092


© 2024 PR Newswire
Buy the Dip: 5 Top Krypto-Aktien für den Bullrun

Nach einer monatelangen Seitwärtsbewegung setzt der Bitcoin einen erneuten Aufwärtsimpuls, der zu neuen Allzeithochs führen könnte.

Durch einen nachhaltigen Anstieg des Basiswertes profitieren sowohl Kryptobörsen als auch Mining- Unternehmen. Im aktuellen Report wird die Situation des Bitcoins analysiert. Zudem werden 5 aussichtsreiche Unternehmen besprochen, die im Vergleich zum Basiswert enormes Aufholpotential besitzen und den breiten Markt mittelfristig outperformen könnten.

Nutzen Sie Ihre Chance jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Favoriten Sie jetzt in Ihr Depot legen sollten.

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.