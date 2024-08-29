

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The Australian dollar rose to nearly a 1-1/2-month high of 1.6353 against the euro and a 6-day high of 98.55 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.6387 and 98.10, respectively.



Against the Canadian dollar, the aussie advanced to a 3-day high of 0.9164 from yesterday's closing value of 0.9146.



The aussie edged up to 0.6812 against the U.S. dollar, from Wednesday's closing value of 0.6785.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.60 against the euro, 105.00 against the yen, 0.93 against the loonie and 0.69 against the greenback.



