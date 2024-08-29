

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The New Zealand dollar rose to nearly a 9-month high of 0.6299 against the U.S. dollar and nearly a 2-1/2- month high of 1.079 against the Australian dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.6245 and 1.0867, respectively.



Against the euro and the yen, the kiwi advanced to nearly a 2-month high of 1.7685 and nearly a 1-month high of 91.17 from Wednesday's closing quotes of 1.7810 and 90.24, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.64 against the greenback, 1.06 against the aussie, 1.75 against the euro and 95.00 against the yen.



