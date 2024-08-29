DJ Amundi US Treasury Bond Long Dated UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi US Treasury Bond Long Dated UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist (UH10 LN) Amundi US Treasury Bond Long Dated UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 29-Aug-2024 / 09:07 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi US Treasury Bond Long Dated UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist DEALING DATE: 28-Aug-2024 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 10.381 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 25641866 CODE: UH10 LN ISIN: LU1407891271 =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1407891271 Category Code: NAV TIDM: UH10 LN Sequence No.: 343517 EQS News ID: 1977403 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

August 29, 2024 03:07 ET (07:07 GMT)