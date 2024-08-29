DJ Amundi Global Aggregate Green Bond UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Global Aggregate Green Bond UCITS ETF Acc (CLIM LN) Amundi Global Aggregate Green Bond UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 29-Aug-2024 / 09:07 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Global Aggregate Green Bond UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 28-Aug-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 48.0597 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6404626 CODE: CLIM LN ISIN: LU1563454310 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1563454310 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CLIM LN Sequence No.: 343541 EQS News ID: 1977451 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

