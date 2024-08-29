Anzeige
Donnerstag, 29.08.2024
Goldene Zeiten: Neue Bohrergebnisse sind da und Milliardäre horten bereits diese 0,70 $ Gold-Aktied eröffnet!!
WKN: 904647 | ISIN: GB0000066554
Frankfurt
29.08.24
08:08 Uhr
19,100 Euro
-0,100
-0,52 %
29.08.2024 10:00 Uhr
Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 29

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc ("ASCOT")

The Net Asset Values ("NAVs") per Ordinary Share for the above company as at the close of business on 28 August 2024 were:-

Excluding current year Revenue = 1,739.03p

Including ALL Revenue = 1,764.04p

ASCOT has bank debt facilities available to allow gearing of up to 9.2% of Shareholders' Funds. Current gearing is 6.5%. There are currently 84,139,605 Ordinary Shares of 1p in issue.

Contact:

Michael Campbell

For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

Telephone: 0131 220 0733

29 August 2024


