Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 29.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Goldene Zeiten: Neue Bohrergebnisse sind da und Milliardäre horten bereits diese 0,70 $ Gold-Aktied eröffnet!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
29.08.2024 10:06 Uhr
139 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

New Survey: The Restaurant Industry Proud and Passionate Despite Society's Lack of Recognition

MALMÖ, Sweden, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Unmo, Sweden's largest community for the restaurant industry, has recently conducted an extensive market survey among its members. The survey, which gathered responses from hundreds of professionals within the industry, reveals a strong sense of pride and community among those working in the sector. At the same time, it highlights a significant challenge: many outside the industry take it for granted and underestimate its importance.

The results speak for themselves:

  • 92% of respondents express pride in working in the restaurant industry.
  • The most rewarding aspects are their colleagues, interactions with guests, and the opportunity to work with their passion.
  • 81% feel a strong sense of community within the industry, with colleagues and personal development being crucial factors for staying in the profession.
  • 76% believe there are sufficient opportunities for development within the industry.
  • Meanwhile, 39% feel that people outside the industry view their work negatively.

In Sweden, approximately 200,000 people work in the restaurant industry, a sector that, despite its size and significance, is often met with prejudice and misunderstanding.

Common reactions from others when professionals talk about their work include comments like "What are you going to do next?", "Isn't it tough?", and "When are you going to get a real job?" - questions that signal a lack of recognition of the profession as a long-term career path. Despite these prejudices, the survey shows that there is a deep passion and strong commitment within the industry.

"It is clear that there is enormous pride and community within the restaurant industry," says Johan Mårtensson from Unmo. "But at the same time, there is frustration that the profession is often seen as something temporary or less valuable. We want to highlight the passion and skill that daily contributes to creating amazing experiences. It's time for the public to recognise the enormous importance of the industry."

The survey also shows a strong desire within the industry to drive change. Many are calling for improvements in wages, work contracts, and a reduction in stress levels. At the same time, personnel management, finding the right talent, and time constraints are some of the biggest challenges for those running businesses.

"At Unmo, we see this as an opportunity not only to continue strengthening cohesion within the industry but also to make visible the fantastic community that already exists today," says Nathalie Jörnheim, Community Manager at Unmo. "We want to be a force for positive change and show that the restaurant industry is full of career opportunities, broad expertise, and creativity - an incredibly important sector for society that deserves to be appreciated for what it is."

Unmo continues its work to strengthen the industry's reputation through various initiatives and features on its platform, with the goal of changing the general perception of the restaurant world and encouraging more people to see it as a long-term and valuable career path.

For more information about the survey, Unmo, or to arrange an interview with one of our community members, kindly use contact details below.

Adam Mikkelsen
Communications Manager
adam.mikkelsen@unmo.se

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/22228/4030208/2969762.pdf

Press_release_UNMO_240829

https://mb.cision.com/Public/22228/4030208/9db83387bbe246e2_org.jpg

Press01 Unmo

https://mb.cision.com/Public/22228/4030208/bf5596933d1221ef_org.jpg

press unmo5

https://mb.cision.com/Public/22228/4030208/93bf3734dd04e387_org.jpg

press unmo4

https://mb.cision.com/Public/22228/4030208/a2c360e93ce67940_org.jpg

press unmo6

https://mb.cision.com/Public/22228/4030208/a73999048796dbe7_org.jpg

press unmo7

https://mb.cision.com/Public/22228/4030208/9d118a96be800d9d_org.jpg

press unmo2

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/new-survey-the-restaurant-industry-proud-and-passionate-despite-societys-lack-of-recognition-302233859.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Vorsicht Crash! So sichere ich mein Aktienportfolio aktiv ab

Der schwarze Montag Anfang August, in Folge der temporären Liquidierung des sogenannten „Yen Carry-Trades“, vernichtete Milliarden an Anlegergeldern. Sogenannte Black Swan Events, also Ereignisse, die nichts und niemand vorhersagen kann, traten zuletzt im März 2020 beim Ausbruch der Corona-Pandemie auf.

Doch wie können Sie sich bei einem derartigen Ausverkauf und Verfall Ihres Depots schützen? Im folgenden kostenlosen Spezialreport wird aufgezeigt, wie man sein Depot mit diversen Strategien und den richtigen Instrumenten versichern kann.

Erweitern Sie Ihr Wissen und handeln Sie zukünftig wie die Profis, um vor dem nächsten schwarzen Schwan ihr Kapital in Sicherheit zu bringen.

Hier Report downloaden
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.