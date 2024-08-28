Anzeige
InCapta, Inc. Announces FINRA Processing of Corporate Actions

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InCapta, Inc. (the "Company") (OTC PINK: INCT), announces today that the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority ("FINRA") has processed the Company's corporate actions, as requested, and has had its name changed to FrankSpeech Network, Inc.

In addition to the change in the Company's name, the Company has executed a one-for-fifty thousand (1:50,000) reverse stock split of its common stock. Fractional shares issued in connection with the reverse stock split will be rounded up to the next whole share.

The name change and reverse stock split were done in connection with a share exchange between the Company and FrankSpeech, Inc., a Delaware corporation, in which the Company issued 3,700,000 of its Series A Preferred Stock in exchange for all of the outstanding securities of FrankSpeech, Inc. Following the share exchange, FrankSpeech, Inc. became the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary.

As a result of the reverse stock split, the Company's stock symbol will change to "INCTD" for 20 business days. At the conclusion of 20 business days, the ticker symbol will be changed to "FSBN".

Please see https://otce.finra.org/otce/dailyList, which notes the corporate actions.

About FrankSpeech Network, Inc.

FrankSpeech is a broadcast platform founded by Mike Lindell in April 2021 to provide a superior First Amendment-friendly alternative to highly censored Big Tech options. In just a few short years, FrankSpeech has grown to serve over 7 million monthly viewers on three continuous, 24/7 channels. FrankSpeech is a premier technology platform that hosts both content and content creators while also serving as a social media space committed to upholding free speech for everyone. Please visit https://frankspeech.com to learn more.

Cautionary Statement

Certain statements contained in this communication may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expected timing of the completion of the spin-off transaction, the benefits of the spin-off transaction to either FrankSpeech Network, Inc. and other events and statements that are not historical facts and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that the proposed transaction or other future events will occur as anticipated, if at all, or that actual results will be as expected. Actual future events or results may differ materially from these statements. Such differences may result from a number of factors, including but not limited to: the timing and completion of the proposed transaction; a failure to obtain necessary regulatory approvals; a failure to obtain assurances of anticipated tax treatment; or a deterioration in the business or prospects of FrankSpeech Network, Inc.

Media Inquiries
Josh Shave
Chief Marketing Officer
FrankSpeech Broadcast Network
investor@frankspeech.com

Investor Contact

fsbn.com


