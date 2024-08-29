Anzeige
Donnerstag, 29.08.2024
Goldene Zeiten: Neue Bohrergebnisse sind da und Milliardäre horten bereits diese 0,70 $ Gold-Aktied eröffnet!!
GlobeNewswire
29.08.2024 10:58 Uhr
AS DelfinGroup bonds public offering

From September 2nd, 2024, 10:00 EEST AS DelfinGroup bonds public offer
subscription process is launched. The Subscription process closing date is
September 16th, 2024, 14:00 EEST. 

Up to 150 000 bonds are being publicly offered to investors in Latvia, Estonia,
and Lithuania. 
The price of one security is fixed at EUR 100 or 100% of the nominal amount of
the security. Note, the minimum investment amount is EUR 100 (1 bond). The
interest rate of the bonds is 10 per cent per annum. The bonds are registered
in the Nasdaq CSD under the ISIN code LV0000803914. The offering may be
decreased by the amount unsubscribed. 

The Subscription Offer will be carried out using the Stock Exchange Trading
system. 

Market: RSE Equities IPO (Genium INET trading system)
Order book (LV0000803914): DGR1RBOND1

The auction period during which the order collection will take place is:
September 2nd, 2024, from 10:00 until 16:00;
September 3rd - September 15th, 2024, from 09:00 until 16:00;
September 16th, 2024, from 09:00 until 14:00*.
*Subscription order collection deadline might differ depending on the
investor's chosen bank. Investors should contact their broker concerning the
specific order collection deadline. 
Settlement date: September 20th, 2024.

All Nasdaq Riga Members, having access to Genium INET trading system may
participate in the offering by submitting orders on own account or on behalf of
its clients. 

Please see attached the Rules of AS DelfinGroup bonds subscription process
through Exchange trading system. 

All information about the bond issue and subscription process can be found
here:
https://view.news.eu.nasdaq.com/view?id=b7e1f8fce3c3f09310ffa46a23885dd51&lang=e
n&src=listed 



Nasdaq Baltic
Transaction Services
+371 26 631 153
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.,
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1242999
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
