ir@birkenstock-holding.com LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM || AUGUST 29, 2024 BIRKENSTOCK REPORTS RECORD THIRD QUARTER REVENUE, UP 19% YEAR-OVER-YEAR, DRIVEN BY CONTINUED STRONG AND GROWING CONSUMER DEMAND Birkenstock Holding plc ("BIRKENSTOCK", the "Company" or "we", NYSE: BIRK) today announces financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2024, ended June 30, 2024. The Company reports record third quarter 2024 revenue and year-over-year growth of 19% on a reported and constant currency basis, driven by continued strong and growing consumer demand for its products across all segments, channels and categories. Financial highlights for the fiscal third quarter 2024 ended June 30, 2024, (compared to the fiscal third quarter 2023 ended June 30, 2023, unless otherwise stated): Revenue of EUR 565 million, an increase of 19% on a reported basis and constant currency basis

Strong double-digit revenue growth across all segments including revenue growth of 15% in the Americas, 19% in Europe and 41% in APMA on a constant currency basis

DTC revenue growth of 14% and B2B revenue growth of 23% on a constant currency basis

Gross profit margin of 59.5%, down 220 basis points from 61.7% due to the temporary impact of production capacity expansion combined with the increase in B2B share compared to a year ago

Net profit of EUR 75 million, up 18% from EUR 63 million; EPS of EUR 0.40, up 15% from EUR 0.35

Adjusted Net profit of EUR 92 million, up 14%, and Adjusted EPS of EUR 0.49, up 11%

Adjusted EBITDA of EUR 186 million, up 15% year-over-year; Adjusted EBITDA margin of 33.0%, down 140 basis points from 34.4% a year ago, the majority of which related to the temporary Gross profit margin impact of production capacity expansion, incremental public company costs and investments in retail expansion, partially offset by an increase in B2B share compared to a year ago

Cash flows from operating activities of EUR 281 million, compared to EUR 237 million a year ago, resulting in a net leverage ratio of 2.1x LTM EBITDA as of June 30, 2024

Confirming fiscal 2024 guidance for revenue growth for 20% in constant currency and Adjusted EBITDA margin of 30-30.5%. Oliver Reichert, CEO of BIRKENSTOCK Group and Member of the Board of Directors of the Company: "Our results for the third quarter of 2024 once again demonstrate the strength of our business model and our ability to achieve the growth and profitability goals we set out for you during our IPO and recent secondary offering roadshow. We achieved the highest quarterly revenue in our history, driven by unbreakable and growing demand across all segments, channels and categories. As a Superbrand we are gaining the attention of our key retail partners and their consumers, who are becoming increasingly selective and more intentional in their spending. They are also looking for more physical touch-points with the products. Our Q3 results demonstrate our ability to meet consumer demand and align with shopping patterns while maintaining our disciplined engineered distribution approach, which remains our guiding principle. We remain confident in our ability to deliver on our medium to long-term objectives for mid-to-high teens revenue growth, gross profit margin of 60% and Adjusted EBITDA margin of over 30%." Fiscal third quarter 2024 results demonstrate continued strong and growing consumer demand BIRKENSTOCK reports record third quarter revenue of EUR 565 million, up 19% compared to fiscal third quarter 2023 on a constant currency basis, continuing its track record of strong double-digit revenue growth. Top-line growth was the result of strong consumer demand supported by new production capacity and category expansion. Revenue growth benefited from increased sales of closed-toe silhouettes, which grew at over twice the brand average and closed-toe penetration increased 400 basis points year-over-year. During the fiscal third quarter, BIRKENSTOCK saw strong growth across all segments and channels and continued to benefit from significant geographic expansion, increased usage occasions and distribution white space. The Company opened 7 new owned stores, bringing the total number of owned retail stores to 64. B2B revenue grew 23% year-over-year as wholesale demand, supported by strong sell-through, remains very high. Over 90% of B2B growth came from within existing doors as key retail partners continue to expand the breadth and depth of their BIRKENSTOCK offerings to meet growing consumer demand. DTC revenue grew 14% on a constant currency basis in the fiscal third quarter 2024 against a very strong fiscal third quarter 2023 (which grew 26% from the fiscal third quarter 2022), resulting in a DTC penetration rate of 40%. Broad-based double-digit revenue growth across all segments and channels In the Americas, strong consumer momentum and demand for the brand continued to drive record sales in the fiscal third quarter of 2024. BIRKENSTOCK delivered constant currency revenue growth of 15% in the third quarter, supported by continued growth in both the B2B and DTC channels. B2B growth was driven by over 25% growth in key department store partners, many of whom drove meaningful brand exposure with 250-year anniversary in-store highlight executions and allocated increased space in support of the initiatives. In Europe, BIRKENSTOCK continues to see market-leading growth and share gains across the region. Revenue in Europe grew 19% on a constant currency basis, driven by strong demand in both the B2B and DTC channels. Better alignment with key retail partners led to increased orders and better sell-through performance throughout the region, with particular strength in France and Benelux, where distributor partners were recently phased out and replaced by healthy direct distribution. In the APMA region, BIRKENSTOCK achieved revenue growth of 41% on a constant currency basis for the fiscal third quarter 2024, due to strong, emergent consumer demand throughout the region. The Company opened 4 new owned stores, including 3 in India and 1 in Japan, bringing the total in the APMA region to 23. Additionally, the Company added 10 new mono-brand partner stores. Investing in production capacity to meet consumer demand and expand footprint BIRKENSTOCK invested EUR 15 million in capital expenditures in the quarter, bringing the total year-to-date to EUR 50 million. As previously communicated, the ongoing capacity expansion, including the new Pasewalk production facility, provides the Company with the bandwidth and flexibility to expand its footprint into underpenetrated segments and categories. The Company estimates the temporary impact of this investment reduced gross profit margin and Adjusted EBITDA margin by 120 basis points in the third quarter. BIRKENSTOCK continues to have a strong balance sheet with cash and cash equivalents of EUR 404 million and net leverage of 2.1x as of June 30, 2024. On May 28, 2024, the Company announced its subsidiaries' refinancing of the existing term loans and the replacement of the undrawn ABL facility with a new revolving credit facility, including the repayment of approximately USD 50 million, which was completed on August 2, 2024. The Company notified its lenders earlier this week of its intention to repay an additional USD 100 million on September 3, 2024. The Company remains committed to further deleveraging its balance sheet with free cash flow and has a stated target of 2x net leverage by the end of the calendar year. Financial outlook The Company confirms its fiscal 2024 guidance for revenue growth of approximately 19% on a reported basis and 20% on a constant currency basis and an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 30-30.5%. The Company reiterates its medium to long-term profitability objectives for Gross profit margin of approximately 60% and Adjusted EBITDA margin over 30%.

ABOUT BIRKENSTOCK Birkenstock Holding plc is the ultimate parent Company of Birkenstock Group B.V. & Co. KG and its subsidiaries (the "Birkenstock Group"). BIRKENSTOCK is a global brand which embraces all consumers regardless of geography, gender, age and income and which is committed to a clear purpose - encouraging proper foot health. Deeply rooted in studies of the biomechanics of the human foot and backed by a family tradition of shoemaking that can be traced back to 1774, BIRKENSTOCK is a timeless «super brand» with a brand universe that transcends product categories and ranges from entry-level to luxury price points while addressing the growing need for a conscious and active lifestyle. Function, quality and tradition are the core values of the Zeitgeist brand which features products in the footwear, sleep systems and natural cosmetics categories. BIRKENSTOCK is the inventor of the footbed and has shaped the principle of walking as intended by nature ("Naturgewolltes Gehen"). Birkenstock Holding plc Consolidated Statements of Profit (Unaudited, In thousands of Euros, except share and per share information) Nine months ended June 30, Three months ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue 1,348,926 1,117,368 564,758 473,195 Cost of sales (556,973) (436,532) (228,833) (181,129) Gross profit 791,953 680,836 335,925 292,066 Operating expenses Selling and distribution expenses (365,824) (309,521) (149,185) (136,654) General administration expenses (81,754) (86,836) (27,377) (32,312) Foreign exchange gain (loss) (21,295) (51,350) (4,157) (3,596) Other income (expense), net 473 2,452 267 (1,493) Profit (loss) from operations 323,553 235,581 155,473 118,011 Finance cost, net (108,017) (81,358) (44,578) (26,694) Profit (loss) before tax 215,536 154,223 110,895 91,317 Income tax expense (76,399) (50,914) (36,255) (28,215) Net profit (loss) 139,137 103,309 74,640 63,102 Earnings per share Basic 0.74 0.57 0.40 0.35 Diluted 0.74 0.57 0.40 0.35 Shares 187,522,182 182,721,369 187,827,437 182,721,369 Birkenstock Holding plc Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited, In thousands of Euros) June 30, September 30, 2024 2023 Assets Non-current assets Goodwill 1,581,085 1,593,917 Intangible assets (other than goodwill) 1,681,432 1,705,736 Property, plant and equipment 312,452 286,053 Right-of-use assets 162,929 122,984 Other assets 37,285 38,234 Total non-current assets 3,775,183 3,746,924 Current assets Inventories 619,125 595,092 Right to return assets 2,319 1,132 Trade and other receivables 201,488 91,764 Current tax assets 8,968 10,361 Other current assets 30,774 37,789 Cash and cash equivalents 404,347 344,408 Total current assets 1,267,021 1,080,546 Total assets 5,042,204 4,827,470 Shareholders' equity and liabilities Shareholders' equity 2,641,222 2,400,589 Non-current liabilities Loans and borrowings 1,325,221 1,815,695 Tax receivable agreement liability 353,557 - Lease liabilities 138,561 103,049 Provisions for employee benefits 2,933 2,716 Other provisions 2,255 2,074 Deferred tax liabilities 124,841 109,794 Deferred income 13,672 10,634 Other liabilities 4,766 4,338 Total non-current liabilities 1,965,806 2,048,300 Current liabilities Loans and borrowings 17,140 37,343 Lease liabilities 34,733 27,010 Trade and other payables 146,762 123,012 Accrued liabilities 35,013 38,645 Other financial liabilities 6,553 7,085 Other provisions 30,487 36,495 Contract liabilities 10,374 7,018 Tax liabilities 132,309 83,332 Deferred income - 2,680 Other current liabilities 21,805 15,961 Total current liabilities 435,176 378,581 Total liabilities 2,400,982 2,426,881 Total shareholders' equity and liabilities 5,042,204 4,827,470

Birkenstock Holding plc Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited, In thousands of Euros) Nine months ended June 30, Three months ended June 30, Cash flows from operating activities 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income (loss) 139,137 103,309 74,640 63,102 Adjustments to reconcile net profit (loss) to net cash flows from operating activities Depreciation and amortization 72,193 61,807 24,808 21,233 Change in expected credit loss (540) 1,088 (411) 32 Finance cost, net 108,017 81,358 44,579 26,694 Net exchange differences 21,295 51,350 4,157 3,095 Non-cash operating items 1,993 18,141 (402) 14,761 Income tax expense 76,399 50,914 36,254 28,215 Income tax paid (8,772) (2,753) 1,381 (3,675) MIP personal income tax paid (11,426) - - - Changes in Working capital: - Inventories (29,859) (68,891) 36,043 20,188 - Right to return assets (1,191) (491) (913) (1,653) - Trade and other receivables (97,891) (91,887) 11,249 19,549 - Trade and other payables 24,220 29,060 24,199 32,709 - Accrued liabilities (3,340) 12,870 4,469 4,733 - Other current financial liabilities 1,119 (9,693) 255 (1,127) - Other current provision (5,852) (6,552) 9,130 382 - Contract liabilities 3,330 11,118 455 9,022 - Prepayments (4,397) - 3,835 - - Other 1,658 225 7,752 (368) Net cash flows provided by operating activities 286,093 240,973 281,481 236,893 Cash flows from investing activities Interest received net of taxes withheld 3,501 - 1,337 - Purchases of property, plant and equipment (49,525) (78,166) (14,594) (27,869) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 20 926 20 370 Purchases of intangible assets (6,130) (2,770) (3,826) (2,042) Proceeds from sale of intangible assets - 29 - 29 Receipt of government grant 8,739 - - - Net cash flows (used in) investing activities (43,395) (79,981) (17,063) (29,512) Cash flows from financing activities IPO Proceeds, net of transaction costs 449,214 - 0 - Repayment of loans and borrowings (526,048) (50,924) (770) (47,080) Interest paid (73,592) (90,292) (24,140) (31,660) Payments of lease liabilities (25,461) (21,825) (8,804) (8,161) Interest portion of lease liabilities (6,036) (4,217) (2,109) (1,853) Net cash flows (used in) financing activities (181,923) (167,258) (35,822) (88,754) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 60,775 (6,266) 228,596 118,628 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 344,408 307,078 175,728 171,663 Net foreign exchange difference (836) (11,203) 23 (681) Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 404,347 289,609 404,347 289,609

Birkenstock Holding plc Reconciliation of Revenue (Unaudited, In thousands of Euros) Nine months ended June 30, Constant Currency Growth [%] 2024 2023 Growth [%] B2B 843,527 697,400 21 % 22 % DTC 501,792 416,138 21 % 23 % Corporate / Other 3,607 3,830 (6) % (6) % Total Revenue 1,348,926 1,117,368 21 % 22 % Americas 718,364 617,452 16 % 18 % Europe 473,081 386,044 23 % 22 % APMA 153,874 110,042 40 % 44 % Corporate / Other 3,607 3,830 (6) % (6) % Total Revenue 1,348,926 1,117,368 21 % 22 %

Three months ended June 30, Constant Currency Growth [%] 2024 2023 Growth [%] B2B 340,593 275,655 24 % 23 % DTC 223,364 196,441 14 % 14 % Corporate / Other 801 1,099 (27) % (27) % Total Revenue 564,758 473,195 19 % 19 % Americas 282,865 244,101 16 % 15 % Europe 217,405 181,274 20 % 19 % APMA 63,687 46,721 36 % 41 % Corporate / Other 801 1,099 (27) % (27) % Total Revenue 564,758 473,195 19 % 19 %

Nine months ended June 30, Three months ended June 30, 2024 2024 Total Revenue 1,348,926 564,758 USD impact 9,175 (2,929) CAD impact 1,721 403 Other currencies impact 2,813 1,410 Total Revenue @ constant currencies 1,362,634 563,641 Revenue growth @ constant currencies 22 % 19 %

Birkenstock Holding plc Reconciliation of Net profit to Adjusted Net profit (Unaudited, In thousands of Euros, except share and per share information) Nine months ended June 30, Three months ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net profit (loss) 139,137 103,309 74,640 63,102 Add (Less) Adjustments: Share-based compensation expenses(1) 3,591 18,085 - 14,817 Relocation expenses(2) - 3,502 - (268) Restructuring expenses(3) - 1,953 - - IPO-related costs(4) 7,460 14,739 - 5,247 Secondary offering related costs(5) 1,890 - 1,890 - Realized and unrealized FX gains / losses(6) 21,295 51,350 4,157 3,596 Release of capitalized transaction costs(7) 26,858 - 16,310 - Tax adjustment(8) (14,627) (10,920) (5,127) (6,073) Adjusted Net profit(loss) 185,603 182,018 91,870 80,421 Adj. Earnings per share Basic 0.99 1.00 0.49 0.44 Diluted 0.99 1.00 0.49 0.44 Shares 187,522,182 182,721,369 187,827,437 182,721,369 (1) Represents share-based compensation expenses relating to the management investment plan. (2) Represents relocation expenses which are considered non-recurring expenses and not representative of the operating performance of the business. (3) Represents restructuring expenses which are considered non-recurring expenses and not representative of the operating performance of the business. (4) Represents IPO-related costs, which include consulting as well as legal fees. (5) Represents costs associated with the secondary offering on behalf of the selling shareholder. The secondary offering was completed on June 28, 2024. (6) Represents the primarily non-cash impact of foreign exchange rates within profit (loss). We do not consider these gains and losses representative of operating performance of the business because they are primarily driven by fluctuations in the USD to Euro foreign exchange rate on intercompany receivables for inventory and intercompany loans. (7) Three months ended June 30, 2024: Represents capitalized transaction costs of the existing term loans and ABL facility. Due to a new financing agreement (effective August 2, 2024) and replacement of the existing term loans and ABL facility, transaction costs were fully amortized through Finance cost, net, during the third quarter of fiscal 2024. Nine months ended June 30, 2024: Further impact of €11 million from the early repayment of USD 450 million to the USD Term Loan B in the first quarter of fiscal 2024. (8) Represents income tax effects for the adjustments as outlined above, except for unrealized foreign exchange gain (loss) and share-based compensation expenses since these have not been treated as tax deductible in the initial tax calculation. Birkenstock Holding plc Reconciliation of Net profit to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited, In thousands of Euros, except share and per share information) Nine months ended June 30, Three months ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net profit (loss) 139,137 103,309 74,640 63,102 Add: Income tax expense 76,399 50,914 36,255 28,215 Finance cost, net 108,017 81,358 44,578 26,694 Depreciation and amortization 72,193 61,807 24,809 21,233 EBITDA 395,746 297,388 180,282 139,244 Add Adjustments: Share-based compensation expenses(1) 3,591 18,085 - 14,817 Relocation expenses(2) - 3,502 - (268) Restructuring expenses(3) - 1,953 - - IPO-related costs(4) 7,460 14,739 - 5,247 Secondary offering related costs(5) 1,890 - 1,890 - Realized and unrealized FX gains / losses(6) 21,295 51,350 4,157 3,596 Adjusted EBITDA 429,982 387,017 186,329 162,636 (1) Represents share-based compensation expenses relating to the management investment plan. (2) Represents relocation expenses which are considered non-recurring expenses and not representative of the operating performance of the business. (3) Represents restructuring expenses which are considered non-recurring expenses and not representative of the operating performance of the business. (4) Represents IPO-related costs, which include consulting as well as legal fees. (5) Represents costs associated with the secondary offering on behalf of the selling shareholder. The secondary offering was completed on June 28, 2024. (6) Represents the primarily non-cash impact of foreign exchange rates within profit (loss). We do not consider these gains and losses representative of operating performance of the business because they are primarily driven by fluctuations in the USD to Euro foreign exchange rate on intercompany receivables for inventory and intercompany loans. Birkenstock Holding plc Reconciliation of Net debt and Net leverage (Unaudited, In thousands of Euros) June 30, September 30, 2024 2023 Loans and borrowings (Non-current) 1,325,221 1,815,695 + USD Term Loan (Current) 3,061 7,347 + Lease liabilities (Non-current) 138,561 103,049 + Lease liabilities (Current) 34,733 27,010 - Cash and cash equivalents (404,347) (344,408) Net debt 1,097,229 1,608,693 Adjusted EBITDA (LTM) 525,671 482,706 Net leverage 2.1 x 3.3 x





