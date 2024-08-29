Revealed by Audley Travel - the four best places in the world for a culturally immersive, family-friendly holiday

Audley Travel has pinpointed the top spots for culturally educational family adventures, from India to Egypt…

LONDON, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Travel experts at Audley Travel have analysed data from Tripadvisor to reveal which countries offer the most immersive cultural experiences, combined with family-friendly attitudes.

v 1st place for cultural tours: India

v 1st place for food and drink activities: Japan



v 1st place for nature and wildlife activities: Kenya



v 1st place for historical tours: Egypt

Audley's destination specialists explain why these locations are so popular for culture-seeking families and how they can get the most from their visit.

Why was India awarded first place for family cultural tours?

"Whether they're tracking tigers in the national parks, sleeping on houseboats on Keralan backwaters, riding tuk-tuks through the heart of Jaipur, or experiencing the different street foods of Old Delhi, children are treated like royalty in India," says Audley India specialist Carol Lawrence. "The country's colourful sights play on their senses, keeping them engaged in their surroundings.

Wildlife safaris, meanwhile, leave cultural snapshots in everyone's minds, as you pass through traditional villages en route to Jungle Book-worthy national park settings - think abandoned forts, chattering monkeys, and elusive big cats.

Why was Japan awarded first place for food and drink activities?

"Japan has a distinct culinary culture." explains Audley Japan specialist James Dennis. "From snacking on onigiri, okonomiyaki, and ramen to joining expertly guided Tokyo street-food tours, cooking classes, creative food preparation demonstrations, and traditional ceremonies, food plays a major part of any trip here."

As a start-point, Audley's specialists can arrange for one of Tokyo's leading sushi chefs to give your family a tour of their kitchens and a private introduction to the traditional skills of suki preparation.

Why was Kenya awarded first place for family wildlife activities?

The sheer abundance of wildlife across Kenya's parks and reserves makes it likely that families will spot most of the key species on their wish list. Audley's specialists can suggest the best places to enjoy a safari depending on what families most want to see. Visitors could track rhinos across the acacia forests and open grasslands of Ol Pejeta Conservancy.

Aside from safari drives, there are plenty of other child-friendly activities, from mountain biking to horse riding.

Why was Egypt the favourite for historical tours?

"A recurrent favourite of the school curriculum, ancient Egypt comes alive on an in-person visit." Audley Egypt specialist, Anastasia Bowes, explains. "Among my favourite experiences are taking a private tour of Cairo's Egyptian Museum to see the death mask of King Tutankhamun, among other treasures, stepping inside ancient tombs, and drifting along the Nile between Luxor and Aswan. There really is something for every age group here."

