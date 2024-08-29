Anzeige
Donnerstag, 29.08.2024
Goldene Zeiten: Neue Bohrergebnisse sind da und Milliardäre horten bereits diese 0,70 $ Gold-Aktied eröffnet!!
29.08.2024
Ashtead Group Plc - Notice of Dividend Currency Exchange Rate - Final Dividend

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 29

Ashtead Group plc

29 August 2024

ASHTEAD GROUP PLC

NOTICE OF DIVIDEND CURRENCY EXCHANGE RATE - FINAL DIVIDEND

On 18 June 2024, Ashtead Group plc (the "Company") announced a final dividend of 89.25 US cents per share ("Final Dividend").

Eligible shareholders will continue to receive their dividends in sterling, unless an election to receive dividends in US dollars (USD) has been completed and registered with the Company's registrars. The deadline for the currency election in respect of the Final Dividend was 23 August 2024 and was communicated to shareholders on 18 June 2024.

Set out below is the currency exchange rate for shareholders who will receive the Final Dividend in sterling:

Final Dividend declared

Exchange rate (GBP/USD)

Dividend to be paid for shareholders receiving dividends in sterling

89.25 US cents per share

1.3160

67.82 pence per share

If approved at the Annual General Meeting on 4 September 2024, the dividend will be paid on 10 September 2024 to shareholders who were on the register at the close of business on 9 August 2024.

Further enquiries:

Ashtead Group plc

Will Shaw - 020 7726 9700


