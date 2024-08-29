Cranbrook, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 29, 2024) - DLP Resources Inc. (TSXV: DLP) (OTCQB: DLPRF) ("DLP" or the "Company") is pleased to report results from the initial metallurgical scoping study on its Aurora Project in southern Peru. The Company commissioned C.H. Plenge & Cia S.A. ("Plenge") in Lima, Peru to complete test work programs on three composites taken from the partially leached (M-1), copper enriched/mixed (M-2) and primary Mo-rich (M-3) zones. The test work reported:

Head Assays.



Mineralogy.



Recovery of copper, silver, and molybdenum by flotation.



Copper-Molybdenum separation by flotation.

Highlights are listed below, and detailed results highlighted in Tables 1-11.

Ian Gendall, President & CEO, commented: "Aurora has simple metallurgy that returns high recoveries of critical minerals, copper and molybdenum from standard flotation processes into high-grade concentrates free of deleterious elements. This first phase of metallurgical test work has confirmed high recoveries of copper (95.8%), molybdenum (86.4%) and silver (89.3%) in the rougher concentrate from the composite of partially leached, enriched/mixed and primary mineralized zones. These excellent recoveries for copper, molybdenum and silver at a time when molybdenum prices are at $30/lb, copper at $4.20/lb and silver at $29/oz, bode well for the economics of the project moving forward."

Highlights

The major copper mineral is chalcopyrite followed by chalcocite while molybdenum is molybdenite. The main gangue is quartz followed by orthoclase and muscovite. Pyrite is the main sulphide gangue. High recoveries for copper ("Cu"), molybdenum ("Mo") and silver ("Ag") in the rougher concentrate from the composite created from the partially leached (M1), copper enriched (M2) and primary Mo-rich (M3) zones were 95.8%, 86.4% and 89.3%, respectively. The primary grind was 150 microns and concentrate regrind of 20 to 44 microns. The best conditions for maximum molybdenum, copper and silver recovery were determined and verified by Run 32-C with pH of 9.5, a primary grind of P80-133 microns using collectors consisting of - Xanthate SIBX (Z-14) 27 g/ t, A-208 11 g/ t, F. Oil 10g/ t, frother MIBC 17 g/t and a flotation time of 12 min. This gave recoveries of Ag-71.6%, Cu-97.4% and Mo-92.4%. Copper molybdenum separation was successfully tested on a copper molybdenum concentrate obtained from a large, locked test . A commercial grade molybdenum concentrate was floated for composite M-1 and assayed 52.6% molybdenum at 61% recovery. Similarly, for composite M-3 the concentrate assayed 49.7% molybdenum at 84% recovery from the feed. In both cases NaSH was used as depressant and the separation stages limited to four because of mass restrictions. Copper molybdenum separation was not tested for composite M-2. Additional testing for M-2 extending the cleaner flotation time to accommodate the slow floating molybdenum was recommended by Plenge The projected metallurgical balances from lock cycle testing ("LCT") for M-1 and M-2 were as follows: Composite M-1 (partial leached zone) gave a bulk concentrate assaying 153g/ t silver,17.7% copper and 3.8% molybdenum with recoveries of 53.3%, 81.8% and 62.4%, respectively. Composite M-3 (Primary Mo-rich) the bulk concentrate assayed 57.7 g/ t silver, 7.5 % copper and 28% molybdenum with recoveries of 61%, 85.6% and 89.8%, respectively. The low copper grade is due to the high molybdenum grade and recovery. The average recovery to the bulk concentrate from the composite consisting of all three test composites, M-1 (partial leached zone), M-2 (enriched/mixed copper zone) and M-3 (primary Mo-rich zone) for silver, copper and molybdenum were 60.8%, 83.2% and 67.6%, respectively. The concentrate grades range from 17.7% to 29.5% copper and molybdenum from 1.5% to 28.0%. For the master composite (M-1+M-2+M-3) roughly 70% of the value is represented by molybdenum, 27% by copper and 3% by silver therefore it may be considered a molybdenum ore. No significant penalty or deleterious elements were found for both copper and molybdenum concentrate. Further improvements in grade and recovery are foreseeable with further testing.

Metallurgical Scoping Study Summary

The metallurgical test work program at C.H. Plenge & Cia S.A. ("Plenge") in Lima, Peru included studies on three composite samples sent to the Plenge Laboratory Lima offices by DLP on October 25, 2023. The three composite samples were taken from ¼ diamond drill core and included, M-1 (~161kg), M-2 (~155kg) and M-3 (~149kg). These composite samples were taken from 7 drillholes totaling ~465kg and represented the following intervals:

M-1: Partial leached zone in mineralized porphyry from 24 to 121m,



M-2: Cu enriched/mixed zone in mineralized porphyry between 111 and 363m and,



M-3: Primary Mo-rich zone in mineralized porphyry from 478 to 988m.

The samples were selected from the Aurora porphyry copper-molybdenum-silver deposit to represent the mineralization, metal grades and lithology type for the initial metallurgical test work.

The test works main objective, was to obtain the following information on the three composite samples M-1, M-2 and M-3 and the master composite of all three.

1. Head Assays.

2. Mineralogy.

3. Recovery of Copper, Silver, and Molybdenum by flotation.

4. Copper Molybdenum Separation by flotation.

Sample Selection

The metallurgical samples were taken from seven of the thirteen drill holes drilled in 2013 and are listed in Tables 1 and 2 below. The samples were selected to represent the mineralization, metal grades and lithology type for the initial metallurgical test work.

Table 1. Sample intervals for composites M-1 (Partially leached mineralized porphyry) and M-2 (enriched/mixed mineralized porphyry).

M-1 - Partially Leached

(Mineralized Porphyry) M-2 - Enriched/Mixed

(Mineralized Porphyry) SAMPLE

ID Hole ID From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) SAMPLE

ID Hole ID From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Y330866 A23-004 28.00 30.00 2.00 Y330909 A23-004 110.90 113.00 2.10 Y330869 A23-004 34.00 36.00 2.00 Y330912 A23-004 115.00 117.50 2.50 Y330870 A23-004 36.00 38.00 2.00 Y330924 A23-004 140.00 142.00 2.00 Y330873 A23-004 40.00 42.00 2.00 Y330927 A23-004 146.00 148.00 2.00 Y330875 A23-004 44.00 46.00 2.00 Y330933 A23-004 156.00 158.00 2.00 Y330877 A23-004 48.00 50.00 2.00 Y330934 A23-004 158.00 160.00 2.00 Y330878 A23-004 50.00 52.00 2.00 Y330936 A23-004 162.00 164.00 2.00 Y330879 A23-004 52.00 54.00 2.00 Y330937 A23-004 164.00 166.00 2.00 Y330880 A23-004 54.00 56.00 2.00 Y330961 A23-004 210.00 212.00 2.00 Y330884 A23-004 62.00 64.00 2.00 Y330967 A23-004 222.00 224.00 2.00 Y330887 A23-004 68.00 70.00 2.00 Y330969 A23-004 226.00 228.00 2.00 Y330889 A23-004 72.00 74.00 2.00 Y330973 A23-004 232.00 234.00 2.00 Y330892 A23-004 76.00 78.00 2.00 Y330974 A23-004 234.00 236.00 2.00 Y330896 A23-004 84.00 86.00 2.00 Y330978 A23-004 242.00 244.00 2.00 Y330900 A23-004 92.00 94.00 2.00 Y330979 A23-004 244.00 246.00 2.00 Y330907 A23-004 106.00 108.50 2.50 Y330980 A23-004 246.00 248.00 2.00 Y331230 A23-005 24.00 26.00 2.00 Y330981 A23-004 248.00 250.00 2.00 Y331232 A23-005 28.00 30.00 2.00 Y330985 A23-004 256.00 258.00 2.00 Y331234 A23-005 32.00 34.00 2.00 Y330986 A23-004 258.00 260.00 2.00 Y331235 A23-005 34.00 36.00 2.00 Y330987 A23-004 260.00 262.00 2.00 Y331238 A23-005 38.00 40.00 2.00 Y331294 A23-005 146.00 148.00 2.00 Y331239 A23-005 40.00 42.00 2.00 Y331295 A23-005 148.00 150.00 2.00 Y331243 A23-005 48.00 50.00 2.00 Y331296 A23-005 150.00 152.00 2.00 Y331250 A23-005 62.00 64.00 2.00 Y331301 A23-005 158.00 160.00 2.00 Table 1 cont. M-1 - Partially Leached

(Mineralized Porphyry) Table 1 cont. M-2 - Enriched/Mixed

(Mineralized Porphyry) SAMPLE

ID Hole ID From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) SAMPLE

ID Hole ID From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Y331251 A23-005 64.00 66.00 2.00 Y331302 A23-005 160.00 162.00 2.00 Y331252 A23-005 66.00 68.00 2.00 Y331303 A23-005 162.00 164.00 2.00 Y331269 A23-005 98.00 100.00 2.00 Y331304 A23-005 164.00 166.00 2.00 Y331270 A23-005 100.00 102.00 2.00 Y331313 A23-005 182.00 184.00 2.00 Y331274 A23-005 108.00 110.00 2.00 Y331618 A23-006 91.00 93.00 2.00 Y331593 A23-006 38.00 40.00 2.00 Y331623 A23-006 99.00 101.00 2.00 Y331595 A23-006 42.00 45.00 3.00 Y331636 A23-006 125.00 127.00 2.00 Y331596 A23-006 45.00 47.00 2.00 Y331639 A23-006 131.00 133.00 2.00 Y331597 A23-006 47.00 49.00 2.00 Y331671 A23-006 191.00 193.00 2.00 Y331598 A23-006 49.00 51.00 2.00 Y331675 A23-006 199.00 201.00 2.00 Y331603 A23-006 58.00 60.00 2.00 Y331693 A23-006 231.00 233.00 2.00 Y331607 A23-006 69.00 71.00 2.00 Y332488 A23-008 343.00 345.00 2.00 Y331610 A23-006 75.00 77.00 2.00 Y332492 A23-008 351.00 353.00 2.00 Y331611 A23-006 77.00 79.00 2.00 Y332846 A23-009 325.00 327.00 2.00 Y331621 A23-006 95.00 97.00 2.00 Y331633 A23-006 119.00 121.00 2.00 Total Metres 81.50 Total Metres 76.60

Table 2. Sample intervals for composite M3 (primary - hypogene mineralized porphyry).

M3 - Primary/Hypogene

(Mineralized Porphyry) SAMPLE ID Hole ID From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Y331111 A23-004 497.00 499.00 2.00 Y331112 A23-004 499.00 502.00 3.00 Y331117 A23-004 510.00 512.00 2.00 Y331118 A23-004 512.00 514.00 2.00 Y331123 A23-004 520.00 522.00 2.00 Y331468 A23-005 478.00 480.00 2.00 Y331469 A23-005 480.00 482.00 2.00 Y331470 A23-005 482.00 484.00 2.00 Y331477 A23-005 496.00 498.00 2.00 Y331478 A23-005 498.00 500.00 2.00 Y331830 A23-006 500.00 502.00 2.00 Y331833 A23-006 506.00 508.00 2.00 Y331836 A23-006 512.00 514.00 2.00 Y331848 A23-006 534.00 536.00 2.00 Table 2 cont. M3 - Primary/Hypogene

(Mineralized Porphyry) SAMPLE ID Hole ID From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Y331849 A23-006 536.00 538.00 2.00 Y332559 A23-008 480.00 482.00 2.00 Y332561 A23-008 482.00 484.00 2.00 Y332609 A23-008 574.00 576.00 2.00 Y332612 A23-008 580.00 582.00 2.00 Y332636 A23-008 626.00 628.00 2.00 Y332649 A23-008 650.00 652.00 2.00 Y332672 A23-008 694.00 696.00 2.00 Y333505 A23-010 789.00 791.00 2.00 Y333506 A23-010 791.00 793.00 2.00 Y333508 A23-010 795.00 797.00 2.00 Y333509 A23-010 797.00 799.00 2.00 Y333513 A23-010 803.00 805.00 2.00 Y333514 A23-010 805.00 807.00 2.00 Y333515 A23-010 807.00 809.00 2.00 Y333517 A23-010 811.00 813.00 2.00 Y333520 A23-010 817.00 819.00 2.00 Y333524 A23-010 825.00 827.50 2.50 Y333528 A23-010 835.00 837.50 2.50 Y333596 A23-010 964.00 966.00 2.00 Y333597 A23-010 966.00 968.00 2.00 Y333602 A23-010 976.00 978.00 2.00 Y333605 A23-010 982.00 984.00 2.00 Y333607 A23-010 986.00 988.00 2.00 Y333994 A23-011 726.00 728.00 2.00 Y334008 A23-011 752.00 754.00 2.00 Y334017 A23-011 768.00 770.00 2.00 Y334025 A23-011 784.00 786.00 2.00 Y334035 A23-011 804.00 806.00 2.00 Y334048 A23-011 828.00 830.00 2.00 Y334072 A23-011 874.00 876.00 2.00 Y334102 A23-011 930.00 932.00 2.00 Y334114 A23-011 954.00 956.00 2.00 Total Metres 102.00

Table 3: Diamond drill holes used for the Initial Metallurgical Test Work.

Hole Easting Northing Elevation Length Azimuth Inclination ID m m m m Degrees Degrees A23-004 189,793 8,566,268 2638 700.90 140 -70 A23-005 189,740 8,566,258 2628 693.4 140 -70 A23-006 189,612 8,566,230 2628 708.55 140 -70 A23-008 189,631 8,566,045 2722 703.65 120 -70 A23-009 190,135 8,565,722 2966 790.55 340 -70 A23-010 190,079 8,565,708 2965 1002.55 340 -70 A23-011 189,970 8,565,440 2760 1081.70 025 -70

Notes to Table 3: The coordinates are in WGS84 and 19S Datum.

Figure 2. Metallurgical drill holes shown with grey circle with red outline.

The head grades for each composite M1, M2 and M3 and the combined master composite are shown in Table 4 below.

Table 4. Head Grade of Composites M-1-Partially leached, M-2-Enriched/Mixed and M-3-Primary Mo-rich and Master Composite.





The three composites represent copper molybdenum ore whose average head grade is silver 3.5 g/t, copper 0.30% and molybdenum 0.10%.

Table 5. ICP-OE Multielement (4-acid partial digestion) on Composite Samples M1, M2, M3 and Master Composite





For the master composite, roughly 70% of the value is represented by molybdenum, 27% by copper and 3% by silver therefore it may be considered a molybdenum ore.

Rougher Flotation Testing

Master Composite (M.C)

A Master Composite, M.C. , was prepared by blending equal parts of each of the three composites, M-1, M-2, and M-3.

Rougher reagent collection and dosage was explored by seven flotation kinetics tests. The tests were run at fine grind of P80=106 µ to reduce mineral liberation effects. All tests were run at pH=9.5 using 10 g/ t Fuel Oil as molybdenum collector.

A set of 31 kinetic flotation rougher tests were per formed to optimize rougher flotation using design of experiments (D.O.E).

Best conditions for rougher flotation were test 32C at:

pH=9.5





Primary Grind P80= 133 µm

Collectors Xanthate SIBX (Z-14) 27 g/ t

A-208 11 g/ t

F. Oi l 10g/ t

Frother MIBC 17 g/ t

Flotation Time of 12 min

Table 6. Design of Experiment (DOE) Optimized Rougher Conditions





The average rougher concentrate recovery for silver, copper and molybdenum were 89.3%, 95.8% and 86.4%, respectively (Table 7). The average mass pull was 6.3%. The flotation circuit and reagents used is typically encountered in the copper molybdenum mining industry. The primary grind was 150 microns and concentrate regrind of 20 to 44 microns.

Note: - Mass Pull = flowrate of solids reporting to the concentrate .

Copper molybdenum separation was successfully tested on a copper molybdenum concentrate obtained from a large, locked test . The copper bulk concentrate and recoveries are slightly different due to the lower bulk concentrate grade.

Table 7. Rougher Concentrate Metallurgical Balance Locked Cycle Test (LCT)





Notes to Tables 6 and 7

-Recoveries=Distribution (%), percentage of metal reporting to each concentrate relative to the metal content of the feed to the concentrator.

Locked Cycle Test (LCT) Flotation Tests Concentrate

LCT Conditions

Grind P80 = 150 µm





Regrind P80 = 44 µm





%Solids 33%





Reagent Rgh. PAX 8 g/ t





SIBX 12 g/ t





AP 208 11 g/ t





F.O. 10 g/ t





pH Rougher 9.5





Cleaners 10.5





Flotation Time Rougher 8 min





1st Clean 6 min





Clean Scavenger 4 min





2nd Clean 4 min





3rd Clean 4 min.

The projected metallurgical balances from lock cycle testing for Composite M-1 (partially leached zone) gave a bulk concentrate assaying 153 g/ t silver, 17.7% copper and 3.8% molybdenum with recoveries of 53.3%, 81.8% and 62.4%, respectively.

For Composite M-3 the bulk concentrate assayed 57.7 g/ t silver, 7.5 % copper and 28% molybdenum with recoveries of 61%, 85.6% and 89.8%, respectively. The low copper grade is due to the high molybdenum grade and recovery.

The LCT for composite M-2 stabilized for copper however not for molybdenum therefore the projected metallurgical balance is not posted. The values reported are based on a six-cycle lock flotation test but assume that all intermediate products reported to tails and are therefore on the conservative side with some loss of copper recovery. The bulk concentrate assayed 234.2 g/t silver, 29.5% copper and 1.52% molybdenum with recoveries of 68%, 82.1% and 50.5%, respectively. The concentrate mass pull was 1.74% (Table 8).

Table 8. Combined Metallurgical Balance M-2





Notes: Copper reached stability, however molybdenum did not, building up in the cleaner circuit. It is possible that the cleaner flotation times were too short for the slow floating molybdenum preventing it from reaching stability. No molybdenum separation was per formed for M-2 because the locked test didn't reach stability.

Recoveries=Distribution (%), percentage of metal reporting to each concentrate relative to the metal content of the feed to the concentrator.

Conc Cu-Mo: Cu-Mo concentrate

Midl 2, 3 + Cl Scv Conc: Middlings 2 and 3 plus cleaner scavenger concentrate

Cl Scv Tail: Cleaner scavenger tail

Rgh Conc: Rougher concentrate

Rgh Tails: Rougher Tails

The average recovery to the bulk concentrate for silver, copper and molybdenum were 60.8%, 83.2% and 67.6%, respectively. The concentrate grades range from 17.7% to 29.5% copper and molybdenum from 1.5% to 28.0%. The average concentrate mass pull is 1.11%, equivalent to a Recovery of 90.09%.

Copper Molybdenum Separation Open Circuit

A commercial grade molybdenum concentrate was floated for composite M-1 and assayed 52.6% molybdenum at 61% recovery. Similarly, for composite M-3 the concentrate assayed 49.7% molybdenum at 84% recovery from the feed. In both cases NaSH was used as depressant and the separation stages limited to four because of mass restrictions. Copper molybdenum separation was not tested for composite M-2.

Table 9. Copper Molybdenum Separation Open Circuit Test Results.





Note: Recoveries=Distribution (%), percentage of metal reporting to each concentrate relative to the metal content of the feed to the concentrator.

No penalty elements were found for both copper and molybdenum concentrate and further improvements in grade and recovery are foreseeable with further testing.

Table 10. Concentrations of Deleterious Elements / Penalty Elements in Concentrate





Mineralogy

Quantitative mineralogy using AMICS by Dr . Paul Miranda and XRD bulk mineralogy indicates that the ore major phases are quartz, orthoclase, and muscovite. The major copper minerals are chalcopyrite and chalcocite with minor quantities of bornite (M1 and M2), enargite (M-2) and chrysocolla (M-3). Chalcopyrite mineral association was determined. According to the data, M-1 is associated with bornite, orthoclase, chalcocite, and quartz. For M-2, chalcopyrite is associated with bornite, quartz, and chalcocite. For M-3, orthoclase, quartz, and muscovite are the main associated minerals with minor pyrite association. Molybdenite mineral association was determined.

According to the data, M-1, M-2, and M-3 are associated with orthoclase and quartz with minor amounts of muscovite.

Table 11. Summary of Copper Minerals





Quality Control and Quality Assurance

DLP Resources Peru S.A.C, a subsidiary of DLP Resources Inc., supervises drilling and carries out sampling of HTW, NTW and BTW core. Logging and sampling are completed at a secured Company facility situated on the project site. Sample intervals are nominally 1m to 3m in length. Drill core for the metallurgical test work was quartered using a rotary diamond blade saw and samples were sealed on site before transportation to C. H. Plenge & CIA S.A. ("Plenge") in Lima by secure courier.

Plenge Laboratories in Lima Peru is an independent metallurgical test laboratory and had a program of QA/QC in place to ensure the quality of the test work was certified. The lock cycle rougher tails were submitted for re-assay at SGS del Peru SAC. Assay results between the two testing facilities were consistent. Flotation optimization tests using design of experiment included no less than four duplicate tests to obtain lack of fit and pure error estimates. A good reconciliation was found between the calculated head grades and the assay head grades. SGS have international OHSAS certifications 18001, ISO 14001 and ISO 9001; in addition, SGS laboratories are accredited by INACAL under NTP ISO/IEC 17025:2017.

Composite samples M1, M2 and M3 were analyzed for 24 elements using a partial four-acid digestion and ICP-OES finish at Plenge.

DLP Resources is not aware of any drilling, sampling, recovery or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of intervals reported for the three composites sent to Plenge for the metallurgical test work.

Aurora Project

Aurora Project is an advanced stage porphyry copper-molybdenum exploration project in the Province of Calca, SE Peru (Figure 1). The Aurora Project was previously permitted for drilling in 2015 but was never executed. Thirteen historical drillholes, drilled in 2001 and 2005 totaling 3,900m were drilled over an area of approximately 1000m by 800m, cut significant intervals of copper and molybdenum mineralization. From logging of the only three remaining holes DDA-01, DDA-3A and DDA-3 and data now available, it appears that only three of the thirteen holes tested the enriched copper zone and only one hole drilled deep enough to test the primary copper and molybdenum zone (see DLP Resources Inc. news release of May 18, 2021).

Salient historic drillhole data of the Aurora Project are:

190m @ 0.57% Cu, 0.008% Mo in DDA-1 with a high-grade intercept of 20m @ 1.01% Cu related to a supergene enrichment zone of secondary chalcocite;





142m @ 0.5% Cu, 0.004% Mo in DDA-3;





71.7m @ 0.7% Cu, 0.007% Mo in DDA-3A (see historical Focus Ventures Ltd. news release July 11, 2012); and





One of the historical holes ABC-6 drilled on the edge of the system intersected 78m @ 0.45% Cu and 0.107% Mo (Figure 2).

A review of the historical drilling indicates that the majority of the thirteen holes were drilled in the leached and partially leached zones of the porphyry system. Ten of the thirteen holes never fully tested the oxide and secondary enrichment zone and/or the primary copper zone at depth encountered in DDA-01. Copper-molybdenum mineralization is hosted by quartz-feldspar porphyries intruded into slates-hornfels and pelitic sandstones belonging to the Ordovician (439 - 463 ma) Sandia Formation.

Qualified Person

David L. Pighin, consulting geologist and co-founder of DLP Resources, is the qualified person of the Company as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Pighin has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release.

About DLP Resources Inc.

DLP Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration company operating in Southeastern British Columbia and Peru, exploring for Base Metals and Cobalt. DLP is listed on the TSX-V, trading symbol DLP and on the OTCQB, trading symbol DLPRF. Please refer to our web site www.dlpresourcesinc.com for additional information.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding discussions of future plans, estimates and forecasts and statements as to management's expectations and intentions with respect to drilling on the Aurora Project in Peru.

These forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties, and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things drill results and metallurgical results expected from the Aurora Project in Peru.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek safe harbor.

