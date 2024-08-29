

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar strengthened against most major currencies in the European session on Thursday.



The U.S. dollar rose to a 9-day high of 1.1072 against the euro, from an early low of 1.1140.



Moving away from an early near 9-month low of 0.8400 against the Swiss franc, the greenback advanced to a 2-day high of 0.8460.



Against the pound, the greenback edged up to 1.3169 from an early low of 1.3227.



If the greenback extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.09 against the euro, 0.88 against the franc and 1.29 against the pound.



