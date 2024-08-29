KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KALV),today announced the acceptance of multiple abstracts at the 2024 Bradykinin Symposium taking place in Berlin, Germany September 5-6, 2024.

The following presentations will take place on Friday, September 6 in the Kaiserin Friedrich-Haus Lecture Hall:

Oral Presentations

Delayed On-demand Treatment of Hereditary Angioedema Attacks and Associated Barriers Reported by Italian patients: Mauro Cancian, Pietro Accardo, Francesco Arcoleo, Donatella Bignardi, Caterina Colangelo, Francesco Giardino, Antonio Gidaro, Marica Giliberti, Maria Domenica Guarino, Paola Lucia Minciullo, Stefania Nicola, Francesca Perego, Riccardo Senter, Giuseppe Spadaro, Paola Triggianese, Massimo Triggiani, Sherry Danese, Julie Ulloa, Vibha Desai, Tomas Andriotti, Paul Audhya, Andrea Zanichelli. Results shared in Session IV as an oral presentation and Q&A on Friday, September 6 from 9:20 9:30 CET.

Mauro Cancian, Pietro Accardo, Francesco Arcoleo, Donatella Bignardi, Caterina Colangelo, Francesco Giardino, Antonio Gidaro, Marica Giliberti, Maria Domenica Guarino, Paola Lucia Minciullo, Stefania Nicola, Francesca Perego, Riccardo Senter, Giuseppe Spadaro, Paola Triggianese, Massimo Triggiani, Sherry Danese, Julie Ulloa, Vibha Desai, Tomas Andriotti, Paul Audhya, Andrea Zanichelli. Results shared in Session IV as an oral presentation and Q&A on Friday, September 6 from 9:20 9:30 CET. Pooled Sebetralstat Placebo-controlled Safety for On-demand Treatment of Hereditary Angioedema: Emel Aygören-Pürsün, Jonathan A. Bernstein, Danny Cohn, Henriette Farkas, William Lumry, Marc Riedl, Andrea Zanichelli, Samuel Owiredu-Yeboa, James Hao, Michael D. Smith, Christopher M. Yea, Paul K. Audhya, Marcus Maurer. Results shared in Session IV as an oral presentation and Q&A on Friday, September 6 from 9:30 9:40 CET.

Emel Aygören-Pürsün, Jonathan A. Bernstein, Danny Cohn, Henriette Farkas, William Lumry, Marc Riedl, Andrea Zanichelli, Samuel Owiredu-Yeboa, James Hao, Michael D. Smith, Christopher M. Yea, Paul K. Audhya, Marcus Maurer. Results shared in Session IV as an oral presentation and Q&A on Friday, September 6 from 9:30 9:40 CET. A Specific, Sensitivity Assay Measuring Patient Sample Plasma Kallikrein Activity: D. Lee, A. Ghannam, N. Murugesan, D. Vincent, A. Mogg, M. Smith, S. Hampton, E. Feener. Results shared in Session V as an oral presentation and Q&A on Friday, September 6 from 11:50 12:00 CET.

D. Lee, A. Ghannam, N. Murugesan, D. Vincent, A. Mogg, M. Smith, S. Hampton, E. Feener. Results shared in Session V as an oral presentation and Q&A on Friday, September 6 from 11:50 12:00 CET. KONFIDENT-S Interim Analysis: Sebetralstat for Hereditary Angioedema Attacks Including Laryngeal: Henriette Farkas, Marc A. Riedl, Emel Aygören-Pürsün, William R. Lumry, Andrea Zanichelli, James Hao, Matthew Iverson, Michael D. Smith, Christopher M. Yea, Paul K. Audhya, Jonathan A. Bernstein, Marcus Maurer, Danny M. Cohn. Results shared in Session VI as an oral presentation and Q&A on Friday, September 6 from 13:10 13:20 CET.

Poster Presentations

Pooled Sebetralstat Placebo-controlled Efficacy for On-demand Treatment of Hereditary Angioedema: Marcus Maurer, Jonathan A. Bernstein, Danny Cohn, Henriette Farkas, William Lumry, Marc Riedl, Andrea Zanichelli, James Hao, Matthew Iverson, Michael D. Smith, Christopher M. Yea, Paul K. Audhya, Emel Aygören-Pürsün. Results shared in a poster presentation and Q&A on Friday, September 6 from 15:35 16:15 CET.

Marcus Maurer, Jonathan A. Bernstein, Danny Cohn, Henriette Farkas, William Lumry, Marc Riedl, Andrea Zanichelli, James Hao, Matthew Iverson, Michael D. Smith, Christopher M. Yea, Paul K. Audhya, Emel Aygören-Pürsün. Results shared in a poster presentation and Q&A on Friday, September 6 from 15:35 16:15 CET. Phase 3 KONFIDENT Trial of Sebetralstat for HAE: European Subgroup: Andrea Zanichelli, Henriette Farkas, Emel Aygören-Pürsün, Fotios Psarros, Maria Staevska, Mauro Cancian, Sinisa Savic, Marcin Stobiecki, Eunice Dias de Castro, Marcin Kurowski, Ramon Lleonart, Vesna Panovska, Danny Cohn, Paul Audhya, Chris Yea, James Hao, Matthew Iverson, Michael Smith, Markus Magerl, Marcus Maurer. Results shared in a poster presentation and Q&A on Friday, September 6 from 15:35 16:15 CET.

Links to all posters and presentations can be found on the KalVista website under "Publications."

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a global pharmaceutical company focused on the development and delivery of oral medicines for diseases with significant unmet need. Earlier this year, KalVista announced positive phase 3 data from the KONFIDENT trial for its oral, on-demand therapy sebetralstat. The Company filed an NDA with the FDA in June 2024, and a MAA submission to the EMA in August 2024. KalVista expects to file for approval in the UK, Japan, and other countries later in 2024.

For more information about KalVista, please visit www.kalvista.com or follow on social media at @KalVista and LinkedIn

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. These statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from what we expect. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, timing or outcomes of communications with the FDA, our expectations about safety and efficacy of our product candidates and timing of clinical trials and its results, our ability to commence clinical studies or complete ongoing clinical studies, including our KONFIDENT-S and KONFIDENT-KID trials, and to obtain regulatory approvals for sebetralstat and other candidates in development, the success of any efforts to commercialize sebetralstat, the ability of sebetralstat and other candidates in development to treat HAE or other diseases, and the future progress and potential success of our oral Factor XIIa program. Further information on potential risk factors that could affect our business and financial results are detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended April 30, 2024, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and our other reports that we may make from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240829535812/en/

Contacts:

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Jenn Snyder

VP, Corporate Affairs

(857) 356-0479

jennifer.snyder@kalvista.com

Ryan Baker

Head, Investor Relations

(617) 771-5001

ryan.baker@kalvista.com