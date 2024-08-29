HIROSHIMA, Japan, Aug 29, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - Mazda Motor Corporation's production and sales results for July 2024 are summarized below.I. Production1. Domestic ProductionMazda's domestic production volume in July 2024 increased 8.7% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.2. Overseas ProductionMazda's overseas production volume in July 2024 increased 10.3% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.II. Domestic SalesMazda's domestic sales volume in July 2024 decreased 24.2% year on year due to decreased sales of passenger and commercial vehicles.Mazda's registered vehicle market share was 3.2% (down 1.5 points year on year), with a 2.1% share of the micro-mini segment (down 0.5 points) and a 2.8% total market share (down 1.2 points).III. ExportsMazda's export volume in July 2024 increased 12.7% year on year due to increased shipments to North America and other regions.IV. Global SalesMazda's global sales volume in July 2024 increased 3.4% year on year due to increased sales in the U.S. and other regions.*1) Overseas production figures indicate Mazda-brand units coming off the production line (excluding CKD units).*2) Global production figures are the sum total of domestic and overseas production volumes.*3) All information in this press release is as of the date of the publicity. No updates after that date are reflected.Source: mazdaCopyright 2024 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.