On 27 August 2024, the Company granted conditional awards over shares in the Company under the Deferred Share Plan (the "DSP") and the 2024 Omnibus Incentive Compensation Plan (the "Omnibus Plan"), to facilitate the transition from the backward-looking DSP to a forward-looking Performance Share Plan (the "PSP") under the Omnibus Plan. The award of these grants was delayed from 26 February 2024, the date they would have been granted in the ordinary course, to enable the Company to complete implementation of the new incentive structure following shareholder approval of the Omnibus Plan at the Annual General Meeting of shareholders on 28 May 2024. To ensure recipients of the grants were neither advantaged nor disadvantaged by the change in the Company's stock price between 26 February 2024 and the grant date, the Company determined the number of awards granted to recipients as it would have done in the ordinary course, using the five-day trailing Volume-Weighted Average Share Price ("VWAP") to 26 February 2024.
Deferred Share Plan
The DSP share awards granted to Executive Directors and Executive Officers are due to vest over a five-year period from 2025 to 2029 in equal tranches. Post the notification of the grant the Executive Directors and Executive Officers have 30 days in which to accept or decline their awards, with a default acceptance at the end of the 30-day period.
Details of the grant of DSP awards to Executive Directors and Executive Officers are set out in the table below:
Name of company
AngloGold Ashanti plc
Date of grant
27 August 2024
Class of security
Option to acquire ordinary shares
Nature of transactions
Off-market, grant of DSP award
Close of business share price on day prior to grant
US$31.29
Strike price
NIL cost to participant in accordance with the rules of the plan
Nature and extent of interest
Direct, Beneficial
Name
Value of
Approved
Award (USD)
Based on 26
February 2024
Value(1)
Number of
DSPs
Awarded
Total Value of
Awards (USD)
Based on close
of business share
price on day prior
to grant
A Calderon (Executive Director)
2,986,100
168,231
5,263,948
G Doran (Executive Director)
909,883
51,261
1,603,957
L Ali (Executive Officer)
1,005,822
56,666
1,773,079
S Bailey (Executive Officer)
659,093
37,132
1,161,860
T Briggs (Executive Officer)
649,171
36,573
1,144,369
M Godoy (Executive Officer)
1,020,465
57,491
1,798,893
R Jordinson (Executive Officer)
475,789
26,805
838,728
L Marwick (Executive Officer)
740,708
41,730
1,305,732
(1) Based on the five day trailing VWAP to 26 February 2024 value of US$17.75.
2024 Performance Share Plan
The PSP share awards granted to Executive Directors and Executive Officers are due to vest in 2027 following a three-year performance period. Post the notification of the grant, the Executive Directors and Executive Officers have 30 days in which to accept or decline their awards with a default acceptance at the end of the 30-day period.
Details of the grant of PSP awards to Executive Directors and Executive Officers are set out in the table below:
Name of company
AngloGold Ashanti plc
Date of grant
27 August 2024
Class of security
Option to acquire ordinary shares
Nature of transactions
Off-market, grant of PSP award
Close of business share price on day prior to grant
US$31.29
Strike price
NIL cost to participant in accordance with the rules of the plan
Nature and extent of interest
Direct, Beneficial
Name
Value of Approved
Award (USD)
Based on 26
February 2024
Value(1)
Number of
PSPs
Awarded
Total Value of Awards
(USD) Based on close
of business share
price on day prior to
grant
A Calderon (Executive Director)
2,871,489
161,774
5,061,908
G Doran (Executive Director)
953,548
53,721
1,680,930
L Ali (Executive Officer)
924,527
52,086
1,629,771
S Bailey (Executive Officer)
672,530
37,889
1,185,547
T Briggs (Executive Officer)
662,412
37,319
1,167,712
M Godoy (Executive Officer)
937,999
52,845
1,653,520
R Jordinson (Executive Officer)
754,411
42,502
1,329,888
L Marwick (Executive Officer)
680,837
38,357
1,200,191
(1) Based on the five day trailing VWAP to 26 February 2024 value of US$17.75.
