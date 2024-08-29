On 27 August 2024, the Company granted conditional awards over shares in the Company under the Deferred Share Plan (the "DSP") and the 2024 Omnibus Incentive Compensation Plan (the "Omnibus Plan"), to facilitate the transition from the backward-looking DSP to a forward-looking Performance Share Plan (the "PSP") under the Omnibus Plan. The award of these grants was delayed from 26 February 2024, the date they would have been granted in the ordinary course, to enable the Company to complete implementation of the new incentive structure following shareholder approval of the Omnibus Plan at the Annual General Meeting of shareholders on 28 May 2024. To ensure recipients of the grants were neither advantaged nor disadvantaged by the change in the Company's stock price between 26 February 2024 and the grant date, the Company determined the number of awards granted to recipients as it would have done in the ordinary course, using the five-day trailing Volume-Weighted Average Share Price ("VWAP") to 26 February 2024.

Deferred Share Plan

The DSP share awards granted to Executive Directors and Executive Officers are due to vest over a five-year period from 2025 to 2029 in equal tranches. Post the notification of the grant the Executive Directors and Executive Officers have 30 days in which to accept or decline their awards, with a default acceptance at the end of the 30-day period.

Details of the grant of DSP awards to Executive Directors and Executive Officers are set out in the table below:

Name of company AngloGold Ashanti plc Date of grant 27 August 2024 Class of security Option to acquire ordinary shares Nature of transactions Off-market, grant of DSP award Close of business share price on day prior to grant US$31.29 Strike price NIL cost to participant in accordance with the rules of the plan Nature and extent of interest Direct, Beneficial

Name Value of Approved Award (USD) Based on 26 February 2024 Value(1) Number of DSPs Awarded Total Value of Awards (USD) Based on close of business share price on day prior to grant A Calderon (Executive Director) 2,986,100 168,231 5,263,948 G Doran (Executive Director) 909,883 51,261 1,603,957 L Ali (Executive Officer) 1,005,822 56,666 1,773,079 S Bailey (Executive Officer) 659,093 37,132 1,161,860 T Briggs (Executive Officer) 649,171 36,573 1,144,369 M Godoy (Executive Officer) 1,020,465 57,491 1,798,893 R Jordinson (Executive Officer) 475,789 26,805 838,728 L Marwick (Executive Officer) 740,708 41,730 1,305,732 (1) Based on the five day trailing VWAP to 26 February 2024 value of US$17.75.

2024 Performance Share Plan

The PSP share awards granted to Executive Directors and Executive Officers are due to vest in 2027 following a three-year performance period. Post the notification of the grant, the Executive Directors and Executive Officers have 30 days in which to accept or decline their awards with a default acceptance at the end of the 30-day period.

Details of the grant of PSP awards to Executive Directors and Executive Officers are set out in the table below:

Name of company AngloGold Ashanti plc Date of grant 27 August 2024 Class of security Option to acquire ordinary shares Nature of transactions Off-market, grant of PSP award Close of business share price on day prior to grant US$31.29 Strike price NIL cost to participant in accordance with the rules of the plan Nature and extent of interest Direct, Beneficial

Name Value of Approved Award (USD) Based on 26 February 2024 Value(1) Number of PSPs Awarded Total Value of Awards (USD) Based on close of business share price on day prior to grant A Calderon (Executive Director) 2,871,489 161,774 5,061,908 G Doran (Executive Director) 953,548 53,721 1,680,930 L Ali (Executive Officer) 924,527 52,086 1,629,771 S Bailey (Executive Officer) 672,530 37,889 1,185,547 T Briggs (Executive Officer) 662,412 37,319 1,167,712 M Godoy (Executive Officer) 937,999 52,845 1,653,520 R Jordinson (Executive Officer) 754,411 42,502 1,329,888 L Marwick (Executive Officer) 680,837 38,357 1,200,191 (1) Based on the five day trailing VWAP to 26 February 2024 value of US$17.75.

