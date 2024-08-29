Future of Space Industry worth $6.1 Trillion by 2064 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Future of Space: Emerging Technologies, Evolving Disruptions, Future Outlook and Growth Opportunities to 2064" according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The total space economy is forecasted to grow to USD 1.7 Trillion by 2034 & anticipated to grow to USD 6.1 Trillion by 2064.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=182402212

Browse in-depth TOC on "Future of Space Industry"

21 - Tables

75 - Figures

188 - Pages

Future of Space Industry Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2034 $ 1.7 Trillion Estimated Value by 2064 $ 6.1 Trillion Market Size Available for 2024-2064 Forecast Period 2024-2064 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Launch Services, Spacecraft Manufacturing, Deep Space, Ground Segment Solutions, Communication, Earth Observation, PNT, Space Militarization, In-Space Economy Geographies Covered North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa.

This study offers an in-depth analysis of the future landscape of the space industry, providing critical insights for both space market participants and non-space stakeholders. The report examines major segments spanning the upstream, midstream, and downstream sectors, identifying and analyzing 57 key megatrends. Each megatrend is thoroughly assessed to predict future industry states, delineate the technological advancements driving these changes, and highlight the resulting growth opportunities for both space-centric and broader market players.

This forward-looking study presents future scenarios and recent developments within each segment, detailing the pivotal role of over 650 market participants in shaping the industry's trajectory. Special emphasis is placed on the transformative areas of space colonization, militarization, and the burgeoning in-space economy. By boiling down ongoing developments into actionable future predictions, this report defines the anticipated demand for various products and services, offering a roadmap for resource allocation and strategic planning.

For those seeking to navigate the future of space and identify lucrative opportunities, this exhaustive study serves as an essential foundation for further detailed investigations. It is an indispensable resource for understanding the forces that will shape the next frontier of space exploration and commercialization. Browse through Key Opportunities, Future Predictions, Key Developments, Market/Technology Progression, Estimated Spending, TRL Progression, Fast Movers & Future Trends, across an 188-slide deck and an in-depth TOC & scope on the report.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=182402212

Upstream:

Launch Services

Spacecraft Manufacturing

Deep Space

Midstream:

Ground Segment Solutions

Downstream:

Communications

Earth Observation

Positioning, Navigation & Timing

Overarching Trends:

Space Militarization

In-Space Economy

Fast Movers of Space Industry - 2024

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=182402212

Browse Adjacent Market: Aerospace and Defence Market Research Reports &Consulting

Related Reports:

Small Satellite Market by Mass (Small, Mini, Micro, Nano, Cube), Subsystem (Satellite bus, Payloads, Solar Pannels, Satellite Antennas), Orbit (LEO, MEO, GEO, Other Orbits), Application, End Use, Frequency and Region - Global Forecast to 2029

LEO Satellite Market by Satellite Type (Small, Medium, Large Satellites, and Cubesats), Application (Communication, Earth Observation & Remote Sensing, Scientific Research, Technology), Subsystem, End Use, Frequency and Region - Global Forecast to 2029

Satellite Data Services Market by Vertical (Agriculture, Engineering & Infrastructure, Defense & Security, Others), End-Use (Government & Military, Commercial, Service providers), Service (Image Data, Data Analytics), Deployment, and Region - Global Forecast to 2028

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

MarketsandMarkets INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/future-of-space-industry.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/future-of-space-industry.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1951202/4609423/MarketsandMarkets.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/future-of-space-industry-worth-6-1-trillion-by-2064---exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-302233814.html