Valsoft Corp: Valsoft Enters the Life Sciences Space with the Acquisition of Anju Software

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / August 29, 2024 / Valsoft Corporation Inc. ("Valsoft"), a Canadian company specializing in the acquisition and development of vertical market software businesses, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Anju Software ("Anju"), the global pioneer in tailored life science solutions for clinical research, medical affairs, and data science.

Anju is a customer-focused organization providing adaptable solutions that offer clients an excellent experience in simplifying the intricacies of life science information management. The company's flagship products, TrialMaster, IRMS MAX, and TA Scan, reduce complexities in the drug and device discovery and commercialization process allowing customers to enhance the quality of their patients' lives.

"Our mission is to always be a customer-first organization, powered by a passionate team, that provides the best value-added life sciences solutions," explains Laurence P. Birch, Anju's CEO. "With Valsoft, we found a partner with a similar long-term vision for growth that will allow us to continue to develop our expertise in the life sciences space."

"The consistent global growth and customer satisfaction at Anju are a clear reflection of the team's hard work and commitment over the years," says Sam Youssef, CEO of Valsoft. "We aim to preserve the strong legacy Anju has established in life sciences, while continuing to build innovative technology for existing and new customers."

Anju solutions are used by large, mid-sized, and small pharmaceutical companies, clinical research organizations (CROs), and medical device companies as well as full-service medical marketing, market research, and communications agencies. Their technologies facilitate data flow between Anju software solutions and seamless communication with third-party systems, providing a unique opportunity for their customers to leverage critical information and drive impactful results.

Anju is Valsoft's first acquisition of a life sciences company. With the support of Valsoft, Anju is well-positioned to elevate its market presence while continuing to provide unparalleled cost-efficient solutions.

About Anju

Anju Software is a customer-first organization providing adaptable life science solutions for clinical research, medical affairs, and data science. TrialMaster, IRMS MAX, and TA Scan, the company's flagship products, lead the way in reducing complexities in the drug and device discovery and commercialization process. Anju is a portfolio company of Valsoft Corporation serving the worldwide pharmaceutical, biotech and contract research Life Sciences markets.

About Valsoft Corporation

Valsoft acquires and develops vertical market software companies that deliver mission-critical solutions. A key tenet of Valsoft's philosophy is to invest in established businesses and foster an entrepreneurial environment that shapes a company into a leader in its respective industry. Unlike private equity and VC firms, Valsoft does not have a predefined investment horizon and looks to buy, hold, and create value through long-term partnerships with existing management and customers. Learn more: www.valsoftcorp.com

Valsoft was represented internally by David Felicissimo, General Counsel, Shinjay (Ssin) Choi, (Senior Legal Counsel) and externally by Steven M. Peck of Proskauer Rose. Anju was represented by represented by Kirkland & Ellis LLP.

