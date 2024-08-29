

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (BBW) released earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $8.78 million, or $0.64 per share. This compares with $8.34 million, or $0.57 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.57 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.4% to $111.80 million from $109.23 million last year.



Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $8.78 Mln. vs. $8.34 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.64 vs. $0.57 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $111.80 Mln vs. $109.23 Mln last year.



