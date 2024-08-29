Anzeige
Donnerstag, 29.08.2024
29.08.2024 13:22 Uhr
NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Ölgerðin Egill Skallagrímsson hf. - Bill (OLGERD250225) admitted to trading on August 30, 2024

Issuer Information                             
 1 Issuer:                         Ölgerðin Egill   
                               Skallagrímsson hf. 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 2 Org. no:                        420369 7789     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 3 LEI                           5493003YDW5CUGC5PS30
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                                        
  Issue Information                              
 4 Symbol (Ticker)                     OLGERD250225    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 5 ISIN code                        IS0000036614    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 6 CFI code                        D-Y-Z-U-X-R     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 7 FISN númer                       OLGERDIN EGILL/MMKT 
                               20250225      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 8 Bonds/bills:                      Bills        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 9 Total issued amount                   1.000.000.000 kr.  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
10 Total amount previously issued             0 kr.        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
11 Amount issued at this time               1.000.000.000 kr.  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
12 Denomination in CSD                   20.000.000 kr.   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Exchange             Yes         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                                        
  Amortization - Cash Flow                          
14 Amortization type                    Zero Coupon Bond  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
15 Amortization type, if other                         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
16 Currency                        ISK         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
17 Currency, if other                   N/A         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
18 Issue date                       29.8.2024      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
19 First ordinary installment date             25.2.2025      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
20 Total number of installments              1          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
21 Installment frequency                  One, six months   
                               after issue date  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
22 Maturity date                      25.2.2025      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
23 Interest rate                      Bill        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
24 Floating interest rate, if applicable                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
25 Floating interest rate, if other            NA         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
26 Premium                         NA         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
27 Simple/compound interest                          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
28 Simple/compound, if other                NA         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
29 Day count convention                  ACT / 360      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
30 Day count convention, if other             NA         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
31 Interest from date                   NA         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
32 First ordinary coupon date               NA         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
33 Coupon frequency                    NA         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
34 Total number of coupon payments             NA         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
35 If irregular cash flow, then how                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
36 Dirty price / clean price                Clean price     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
37 Clean price quote                    Remaining nominal  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
38 If payment date is a bank holiday, does payment     No         
   include accrued interest for days missing until next            
   business day?                               
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                                        
                                        
                                        
  Indexing                                  
39 Indexed                         No         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
40 Name of index                                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
41 Daily index or monthly index                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
42 Daily index or monthly index, if other                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
43 Base index value                              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
44 Index base date                               
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                                        
  Other Information                              
45 Call option                       No         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
46 Put option                       No         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
47 Convertible                       No         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
48 Credit rating (rating agency, date)                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
49 Additional information                           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                                        
  Admission to Trading                            
50 Registered at CSD                    Yes         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
51 Securities depository                  Nasdaq       
                               verðbréfamiðstöð  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
52 Date of Application for Admission to Trading      August 28, 2024   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
53 Date of Approval of Application for Admission to    August 28, 2024   
   Trading                                  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
54 Date of admission to trading              August 30, 2024   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
55 Order book ID                      OLGERD250225    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
56 Instrument subtype                   Bill        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
57 Market                         Iceland Cash Bond  
                               Trading      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
58 List population name                  ICE_CORPORATE_BONDS 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
59 Static volatility guards                No         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
60 Dynamic volatility guards                No         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
61 MiFIR identifier                    BOND - Bonds    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
62 Bond type                        CRPB - Corporate  
                               Bond        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
