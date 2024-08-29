NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Orkuveita Reykjavíkur - Sustainable bonds (OR280845 GB) admitted to trading 30 August 2024

Issuer Information 1 Issuer: Orkuveita Reykjavíkur 2 Org. no: 5512983029 3 LEI 5493004ARP9VPUIX5B73 Issue Information 4 Symbol (Ticker) OR280845 GB 5 ISIN code IS0000036648 6 CFI code DBFUFR 7 FISN númer ORKUVEITA REYKJ/3.70 BD 20450828 8 Bonds/bills: Bond 9 Total issued amount 10 Total amount previously issued 0 11 Amount issued at this time 2.050.000.000 kr. 12 Denomination in CSD 1 kr. 13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Exchange Yes Amortization - Cash Flow 14 Amortization type Annuity 15 Amortization type, if other ----------------------------------------- 16 Currency ISK 17 Currency, if other ----------------------------------------- 18 Issue date August 29, 2024 19 First ordinary installment date February 28, 2025 20 Total number of installments 42 21 Installment frequency 2 22 Maturity date August 28, 2045 23 Interest rate 3,70% 24 Floating interest rate, if Annað applicable 25 Floating interest rate, if other Á ekki við ----------------------------------------- 26 Premium Á ekki við 27 Simple/compound interest Simple Interest 28 Simple/compound, if other ----------------------------------------- 29 Day count convention 30E/360 30 Day count convention, if other ----------------------------------------- 31 Interest from date August 29, 2024 32 First ordinary coupon date February 28, 2025 33 Coupon frequency 2 34 Total number of coupon payments 42 35 If irregular cash flow, then how ----------------------------------------- 36 Dirty price / clean price Án áfallinna vaxta 38 If payment date is a bank holiday, No does payment include accrued interest for days missing until next business day? Indexing 39 Indexed Yes 40 Name of index Vísitala neysluverðs til verðtryggingar ----------------------------------------- 41 Daily index or monthly index Daily Index 42 Daily index or monthly index, if other ----------------------------------------- 43 Base index value 633,00667 44 Index base date August 29, 2024 Other Information 45 Call option Yes 46 Put option No 47 Convertible No 48 Credit rating (rating agency, Baa3 langtímaeinkunn með stöðugar horfur date) frá Moody's (sept 2021). BBB- langtímaeinkunn með stöðugar horfur frá Fitch Ratings (apríl 2023). ----------------------------------------- 49 Additional information Admission to Trading 50 Registered at CSD Yes 51 Securities depository Nasdaq verðbréfamiðstöð 52 Date of Application for Admission August 27, 2024 to Trading 53 Date of Approval of Application August 27, 2024 for Admission to Trading 54 Date of admission to trading August 30, 2024 55 Order book ID OR280845_GB 56 Instrument subtype Corporate Bonds 57 Market Iceland Cash Bond Trading 58 List population name ICE_SUSTAINABLE_BONDS 59 Static volatility guards No 60 Dynamic volatility guards No 61 MiFIR identifier BOND - Bonds 62 Bond type CRPB - Corporate Bond