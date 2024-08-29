Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
29.08.2024 13:22 Uhr
NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Orkuveita Reykjavíkur - Sustainable bonds (OR280845 GB) admitted to trading 30 August 2024

Issuer Information                             
1  Issuer:               Orkuveita Reykjavíkur          
2  Org. no:              5512983029               
3  LEI                 5493004ARP9VPUIX5B73          
                                        
  Issue Information                              
4  Symbol (Ticker)           OR280845 GB               
5  ISIN code              IS0000036648              
6  CFI code              DBFUFR                 
7  FISN númer             ORKUVEITA REYKJ/3.70 BD 20450828    
8  Bonds/bills:            Bond                  
9  Total issued amount                             
10 Total amount previously issued   0                    
11 Amount issued at this time     2.050.000.000 kr.            
12 Denomination in CSD         1 kr.                  
13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Exchange   Yes                   
                                        
  Amortization - Cash Flow                          
14 Amortization type          Annuity                 
15 Amortization type, if other                         
                    -----------------------------------------
16 Currency              ISK                   
17 Currency, if other                             
                    -----------------------------------------
18 Issue date             August 29, 2024             
19 First ordinary installment date   February 28, 2025            
20 Total number of installments    42                   
21 Installment frequency        2                    
22 Maturity date            August 28, 2045             
23 Interest rate            3,70%                  
24 Floating interest rate, if     Annað                  
   applicable                                 
25 Floating interest rate, if other  Á ekki við               
                    -----------------------------------------
26 Premium               Á ekki við               
27 Simple/compound interest      Simple Interest             
28 Simple/compound, if other                          
                    -----------------------------------------
29 Day count convention        30E/360                 
30 Day count convention, if other                       
                    -----------------------------------------
31 Interest from date         August 29, 2024             
32 First ordinary coupon date     February 28, 2025            
33 Coupon frequency          2                    
34 Total number of coupon payments   42                   
35 If irregular cash flow, then how                      
                    -----------------------------------------
36 Dirty price / clean price      Án áfallinna vaxta           
38 If payment date is a bank holiday, No                   
   does payment include accrued                        
   interest for days missing until                      
   next business day?                             
                                        
                                        
                                        
  Indexing                                  
39 Indexed               Yes                   
40 Name of index            Vísitala neysluverðs til verðtryggingar 
                    -----------------------------------------
41 Daily index or monthly index    Daily Index               
42 Daily index or monthly index, if                      
   other                                   
                    -----------------------------------------
43 Base index value          633,00667                
44 Index base date           August 29, 2024             
                                        
  Other Information                              
45 Call option             Yes                   
46 Put option             No                   
47 Convertible             No                   
48 Credit rating (rating agency,    Baa3 langtímaeinkunn með stöðugar horfur
   date)                frá Moody's (sept 2021). BBB-     
                     langtímaeinkunn með stöðugar horfur frá
                     Fitch Ratings (apríl 2023).      
                    -----------------------------------------
49 Additional information                           
                                        
                                        
  Admission to Trading                            
50 Registered at CSD          Yes                   
51 Securities depository        Nasdaq verðbréfamiðstöð         
52 Date of Application for Admission  August 27, 2024             
   to Trading                                 
53 Date of Approval of Application   August 27, 2024             
   for Admission to Trading                          
54 Date of admission to trading    August 30, 2024             
55 Order book ID            OR280845_GB               
56 Instrument subtype         Corporate Bonds             
57 Market               Iceland Cash Bond Trading        
58 List population name        ICE_SUSTAINABLE_BONDS          
59 Static volatility guards      No                   
60 Dynamic volatility guards      No                   
61 MiFIR identifier          BOND - Bonds              
62 Bond type              CRPB - Corporate Bond
