Samsara's Connected Operations Cloud enabled the UK's largest provider of wastewater solutions to pinpoint on-road risks and empower drivers to form safer habits

The UK's largest provider of wastewater solutions Lanes Group has vastly improved the safety of its fleet operations by implementing advanced AI solutions from Samsara, the pioneer of the Connected Operations Cloud. Samsara's technology enabled Lanes Group to identify high risk areas as well as driver pain points, and develop a bespoke incentive strategy to empower drivers to form safer habits on the road. This led to a 72% increase in driver safety scores in just eight months.

Lanes Group provides vital services-from drain unblocking and CCTV surveys to bulk waste removal and clean water maintenance -for businesses and households across the UK and Ireland. With 4,000 vehicles nationwide maintaining critical drainage infrastructure, ensuring that drivers operate safely and efficiently is critical for the business to function. However, disparate systems and a lack of visibility into driver performance and vehicle health made it difficult to identify risk areas, ensure compliance, and provide consistent service nationwide.

After implementing Samsara's dual-facing AI dash cams, Vehicle Gateways and Digital Workflows, Lanes Group was equipped with the data it needed to identify and address on-road risks, and shape incentive programmes. As a result Lanes Group has seen a dramatic improvement in driver performance in just eight months. The number of drivers achieving in the 'elite' safety bracket of 90 or higher soared by 180%, with nearly a third of Lanes' 4,000 drivers now earning the highest safety score month after month.

This uptick in performance is reflected in safety improvements across Lanes Group's wider operations. Mobile phone usage dropped by 92%, and severe speeding incidents decreased by 25% as drivers remained more focused on the road. In addition, obstructed camera rates fell by 67% as drivers understood the importance of capturing clear footage for exonerating them in the event of a claim. Since implementing Samsara, Lanes Group's average claim value decreased by £3,000.

Amber Kirkby, Fleet Systems Team Leader at Lanes Group comments: "Taking a proactive approach to safety is one of the most important things we can do as a business. Our previous lack of fleet visibility hindered risk identification and driver coaching, resulting in reduced driver engagement. With Samsara's technology in place, we now have the visibility to better protect the integrity and livelihoods of our engineers."

Andy Brierley, Group Director, Lanes Group says: "Samsara is so much more than telematics... it's a genuine game changer for us Samsara gives us the surety of safety by ensuring our people, and those we serve, go home safe each day. By reducing our insurance premiums, which means a healthier bottom line, Samsara allows us to continue to innovate and keep delivering on our promises to our customers.

"We've made such great strides, but there's still room to get even better. Samsara's insights and tools are crucial for monitoring our progress and finding new opportunities to enhance safety and service for communities across the UK."

Philip van der Wilt, SVP and GM EMEA at Samsara, said: "The number one priority for our customers is getting their drivers home safe at night, and at Samsara, we're committed to helping them achieve that goal.

"With Lanes Group providing vital services up and down the UK, having full visibility of its fleet has been key to transforming its day-to-day operations. But, our approach doesn't just provide better visibility into safety-it enables behavioural and cultural change that ultimately saves lives."

Looking ahead, by continuing to connect systems on one platform and further digitise workflows, the organisation aims to achieve its goal of a hyper-efficient, fully paperless workforce by 2025.

