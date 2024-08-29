

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The UK government has announced that it plans to introduce new environmental guidance for oil and gas companies as the North Sea transitions to its clean energy future.



The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero said a guidance has become necessary in light of a Supreme Court ruling that has implications for the assessment of new development consents. The landmark Finch ruling requires regulators to consider the impact of burning oil and gas, scope 3 emissions, in the Environmental Impact Assessment for new projects.



It said the government will consult on new guidance with industry, workers, trade unions, and civil society to provide clarity and certainty for the industry and ensure a fair, orderly and prosperous transition in the North Sea in line with our climate and legal obligations.



Oil and gas production in the North Sea will be a key component of the UK energy landscape for decades to come as it transitions to a clean energy future in a way that protects jobs.



Minister for Energy Michael Shanks said, 'This government is committed to making Britain a clean energy superpower, helping to meet our first mission to kick-start economic growth. While we make that transition the oil and gas industry will play an important role in the economy for decades to come.'



'We will consult at pace on new guidance that takes into account the Supreme Court's ruling on Environmental Impact Assessments, to enable the industry to plan, secure jobs, and invest in our economy,' he added.



Shanks said the government will not challenge the judicial reviews brought against development consent for the Jackdaw and Rosebank offshore oil and gas fields in the North Sea.



The government will also consult later this year on the implementation of its position not to issue new oil and gas licences to explore new fields.



