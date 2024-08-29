GameSquare Holdings, Inc.: FaZe Clan and Rollbit Announce Multi-Million Dollar, Multi-Year Expansion in Historic Esports Sponsorship Deal

Rollbit expands initial January 2024 sponsorship of FaZe Clan's top-performing Counter-Strike team

FaZe Clan Esports, a wholly-owned subsidiary of GameSquare Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAME), ("GameSquare", or the "Company"), today announces a new multi-year, expansion of its multi-million dollar sponsorship deal with Rollbit, a leading name in the world of online gaming and entertainment. Already one of the largest sponsorship deals in the history of esports, the expansion in Rollbit's sponsorship of FaZe Clan demonstrates the outstanding success of the initial January 2024 deal.

Under the expanded terms of the partnership, Rollbit will deepen its sponsorship of FaZe Clan's Counter-Strike team, which has spent 34 weeks ranked #1 in the world and 86 weeks in the top 5 ranking since January 2022 according to HLTV. Rollbit's sponsorship of FaZe Clan, focused exclusively outside of the United States.

Erik Anderson, President of FaZe Clan, stated, "After a highly successful initial partnership, we are thrilled to deepen our relationship with Rollbit to form a new multi-year, multi-million-dollar sponsorship agreement. As a top global esports team, FaZe Clan provides meaningful exposure to our partners like Rollbit. We look forward to additional opportunities to further grow our historic partnership in the future."

Sam Norman, Head of Partnerships at Rollbit, commented: "We are excited to expand our partnership with FaZe Clan, the number one esports brand in the world. Since January 2024, our relationship with FaZe Clan has helped Rollbit significantly grow our brand with an engaged and powerful demographic. Our partnership with FaZe Clan demonstrates our commitment to esports and we are looking forward to sharing in FaZe Clan's success and expanding our support of the top global esports team."

Justin Kenna, CEO of GameSquare, stated, "Today's announcement shows the power of FaZe Esports and our Counter-Strike team. After growing our prior esports team by over 220% in just two years and unlocking this investment earlier in 2024, GameSquare now owns 100% of FaZe Esports, the largest esports brand in the world. We are focused on replicating our proven esports growth strategy and believe there are significant opportunities to profitably grow FaZe Esports."

About GameSquare Holdings, Inc.

GameSquare's (NASDAQ: GAME) mission is to revolutionize the way brands and game publishers connect with hard-to-reach Gen Z, Gen Alpha, and Millennial audiences. Our next generation media, entertainment, and technology capabilities drive compelling outcomes for creators and maximize our brand partners' return on investment. Through our purpose-built platform, we provide award winning marketing and creative services, offer leading data and analytics solutions, and amplify awareness through FaZe Clan, one of the most prominent and influential gaming organizations in the world. With one of the largest gaming media networks in North America, as verified by Comscore, we are reshaping the landscape of digital media and immersive entertainment. GameSquare's largest investors are Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and the Goff family.

To learn more, visit www.gamesquare.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate, among other things, to: the Company's and FaZe Media Inc.'s future performance, revenue, growth and profitability; and the Company's and FaZe Media's ability to execute their business plans. These forward-looking statements are provided only to provide information currently available to us and are not intended to serve as and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, assurance or definitive statement of fact or probability. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions which include, but are not limited to: the Company's and FaZe Media's ability to grow their business and being able to execute on their business plans, the Company being able to complete and successfully integrate acquisitions, the Company being able to recognize and capitalize on opportunities and the Company continuing to attract qualified personnel to supports its development requirements. These assumptions, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: the Company's ability to achieve its objectives, the Company successfully executing its growth strategy, the ability of the Company to obtain future financings or complete offerings on acceptable terms, failure to leverage the Company's portfolio across entertainment and media platforms, dependence on the Company's key personnel and general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties. These risk factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect the Company which are discussed in the Company's most recent MD&A. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. GameSquare assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

