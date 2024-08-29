

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Fed's monetary policy outlook remains the focus as markets gear for the release of key economic data on GDP and jobless claims from the U.S. on Thursday morning. Lingering worries ahead of Friday's PCE data and flash inflation readings from Euro Area also weighed on market sentiment.



Wall Street Futures are trading in the green zone. European benchmarks are also trading higher. Asian stock indexes however finished trading on a mostly negative note.



Dollar Index edged higher. Bond yields are moving in a mixed fashion. Crude oil prices recorded gains amidst supply fears and geopolitical concerns. Gold prices gained amidst safe haven demand. Cryptocurrencies are trading on a subdued note.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 41,338.10, up 0.60% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,607.10, up 0.27% Germany's DAX at 18,899.95, up 0.59% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,372.30, up 0.34% France's CAC 40 at 7,626.78, up 0.65% Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,953.55, up 0.82% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 38,357.50, down 0.05% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,045.10, down 0.33% China's Shanghai Composite at 2,823.11, down 0.50% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 17,786.32, up 0.53%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.1098, down 0.20% GBP/USD at 1.3194, up 0.03% USD/JPY at 144.56, down 0.01% AUD/USD at 0.6820, up 0.52% USD/CAD at 1.3458, down 0.16% Dollar Index at 101.19, up 0.09%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 3.831%, down 0.26% Germany at 2.2435%, down 0.51% France at 2.960%, down 0.74% U.K. at 4.0315%, up 0.74% Japan at 0.894%, up 0.34%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Nov) at $77.75, up 0.22%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Oct) at $74.78, up 0.35%. Gold Futures (Dec) at $2,556.00, up 0.72%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $59,915.58, down 0.23% Ethereum at $2,553.91, up 0.97% BNB at $544.11, down 0.09% Solana at $145.87, down 1.11% XRP at $0.575, down 1.35%.



