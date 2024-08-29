Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIDU), a provider of end-to-end precision Space Infrastructure solutions that include satellite Data-as-a-Service on its proprietary on-orbit platform, today announced that they will attend World Satellite Business Week (WSBW) 2024, held in Paris from September 16-20. Sidus Space's CEO, Carol Craig, will join industry leaders as a speaker on the panel Sky's No Limit: The Rise of the Space Infrastructure as a Service Offering, scheduled for September 18 from 14:10 to 14:50.

About World Satellite Business Week 2024

World Satellite Business Week is the leading global business space event for the satellite and space industries, bringing together over 1,000 key executives, decision-makers, and industry leaders under the same roof to discuss trends, explore opportunities, foster partnerships and engage in intense discussions shaping the future of the industry. The event covers a wide range of topics, including satellite technology advancements, space exploration, and emerging market prospects.

Panel Details

The panel, moderated by Badia Belkouchi, Director of Digital Data at Novaspace, will explore the rapid growth of the Space Infrastructure as a Service (SIaaS) model. Joining Carol Craig on the panel will be Jae-Pil Park, CEO Founder of Nara Space; Peter Platzer, CEO Founder of Spire; and Raycho Raychev, CEO Founder of Endurosat.

Engagement Opportunities

Register to attend World Satellite Business Week in person or online and connect with our team to learn more about upcoming LizzieSat launches and Sidus' strategic initiatives.

About Sidus Space

Sidus Space (NASDAQ: SIDU) is a multi-faceted Space Infrastructure as a Service satellite company focused on mission-critical hardware manufacturing; multi-disciplinary engineering services; satellite design, production, launch planning, mission operations; and in-orbit support. The Company is in Cape Canaveral, Florida, where it operates from a 35,000-square-foot manufacturing, assembly, integration, and testing facility focused on vertically integrated Space-as-a-Service solutions including end-to-end satellite support.

Sidus Space has a mission of Bringing Space Down to Earth and a vision of enabling space flight heritage status for new technologies while delivering data and predictive analytics to domestic and global customers. More than just a "Satellite-as-a-Service" provider, Sidus Space products and services are offered through its several business units: Space-as-a-Service, Space-Based Data Solutions, AI/ML Products and Services, Mission Planning and Management Operations, 3D Printing and Products and Services, Satellite Manufacturing and Payload Integration. and Space and Defense Hardware Manufacturing. Sidus Space is ISO 9001:2015, AS9100 Rev. D certified, and ITAR registered.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected trading commencement and closing dates. The words 'anticipate,' 'believe,' 'continue,' 'could,' 'estimate,' 'expect,' 'intend,' 'may,' 'plan,' 'potential,' 'predict,' 'project,' 'should,' 'target,' 'will,' 'would' and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors described more fully in the section entitled 'Risk Factors' in Sidus Space's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Sidus Space, Inc. specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240829426000/en/

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Investorrelations@sidusspace.com



Media Inquiries

press@sidusspace.com