Del Mar, California--(Newsfile Corp. - August 29, 2024) - American Diversified Holdings Corporation (OTC Pink: ADHC) announced today the completion of a comprehensive overhaul of the Company's balance sheet and capitalization structure. In addition to the $2.73 million debt cancellation recently announced, management has identified an additional 142 million shares of Company common stock set to be cancelled and returned to the Corporate Treasury. The amount of shares cancelled will now total over 466 million shares as a result of pursuing the appropriate legal remedies.

The Transfer Agent has previously received the formal court order from the Eighth Judicial Circuit Court, Clark County, Nevada, Case Number A-21-843670-B formally ordering the cancellation of 324.5 million shares of common stock.

"After successfully receiving a judicial order cancelling 324.5 million shares, we have identified more shares that are subject to cancellation," Commented ADHC. "Our recently announced debt cancellation of $2.73 million and this additional 142 million shares set to be cancelled, will serve to solidify our capitalization structure as we contemplate new business operations and potential acquisitions," Concluded ADHC.

Future development will be publicized in the near term as we continue to build ADHC for future success.

About AMERICAN DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS CORPORATION

