Trident Royalties PLC Announces Court Sanction of Scheme of Arrangement

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 29, 2024 / On 13 June 2024, the boards of Deterra Global Holdings Pty Ltd (" Bidco ") and Trident Royalties Plc (" Trident ") announced that they had agreed the terms of a recommended cash acquisition of Trident by Bidco pursuant to which Bidco will acquire the entire issued and to be issued share capital of Trident (the " Acquisition ") to be effected by means of a court-sanctioned scheme of arrangement under Part 26 of the Companies Act 2006 (the " Scheme "). The circular in relation to the Scheme was published on 4 July 2024 (the " Scheme Document ").

Sanction of the Scheme

The boards of Bidco and Trident are pleased to announce that the High Court of Justice in England and Wales has today made an order sanctioning the Scheme pursuant to which the Acquisition is being implemented.

The Scheme will become Effective upon the delivery of a copy of the Court Order to the Registrar of Companies, which is expected to occur on 2 September 2024. There has been no change to the expected timetable of principal events for the Acquisition set out in the announcement made by Trident on 17 July 2024 and as repeated in the announcement made on 26 July.

Next steps

Trident confirms that the last day of dealings in, and for registration of transfers of, and disablement of Trident Shares in CREST will be 30 August 2024 and the Scheme Record Time will be 6.00 p.m. on 30 August 2024. Scheme Shareholders on Trident's register of members at the Scheme Record Time will, upon the Scheme becoming Effective, be entitled to receive the Cash Consideration under the Scheme.

Dealings in Trident Shares on AIM will be suspended from 7.30 a.m. on 2 September 2024. The suspension is made pursuant to Trident's application for cancellation to the London Stock Exchange and is being effected as part of the Scheme.

It is expected that, subject to the Scheme becoming Effective on 2 September 2024, the cancellation of admission to trading of Trident's Shares on AIM will take effect from 7.00 a.m. on 3 September 2024.

A further announcement will be made when the Scheme becomes Effective.

Enquiries:

In accordance with Rule 2.9 of the Code, Trident confirms that, as at the Latest Practicable Date, it had in issue 293,079,382 ordinary shares of £0.01 each. The International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) for Trident Shares is GB00BF7J2535.

