The semiconductor manufacturer is the latest organisation to join other industry players exploring the potential of RISC-V architecture

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, has joined Quintauris GmbH as its sixth shareholder. ST joins other Quintauris shareholders, Robert Bosch GmbH, Infineon Technologies AG, Nordic Semiconductor ASA, NXP® Semiconductors, and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Quintauris was founded in December 2023 to advance the adoption of products based on RISC-V principles. This will include access to reference architectures, and assistance in the creation of versatile, cross-industry solutions. The initial core industry applications will be for the automotive sector, with a planned expansion to mobile and IoT.

RISC-V is an open-standard Instruction Set Architecture (ISA), originally developed by researchers at the University of California, Berkeley, in 2010.

"ST is a welcome addition to our list of shareholders," said Alexander Kocher, CEO, Quintauris."By fostering collaboration between the world's largest semiconductor companies, we aim to explore and unlock the potential of RISC-V for all the industries we will serve

About Quintauris

Quintauris was founded as a single source to enable compatible RISC-V-based products, provide reference architectures, and help establish solutions to be widely used across various industries.

Our shareholders are leading industry players Robert Bosch GmbH, Infineon Technologies AG, Nordic Semiconductor ASA, NXP® Semiconductors, STMicroelectronics, and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

