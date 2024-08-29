Anzeige
Donnerstag, 29.08.2024

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc.: Two Weeks Away, Two Panels, One Place: The Best of the Best in Economics at the Inaugural Virtual Banking Conference on September 12, 2024, via Live Webcast

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 29, 2024.

Opening remarks will be delivered by renowned public figure John Kasich, former Governor of Ohio, and distinguished U.S. Congressman. Kasich spent 18 years in the U.S. House of Representatives, where he notably chaired the House Budget Committee during a historic era of U.S. budget surplus-a milestone unmatched in over 50 years.

The conference will feature two dynamic panels:

The first, Global Economic Trends: Risks, Opportunities, and Insights with industry luminaries Phil Mackintosh, Chief Economist for Nasdaq; Daniel Lacalle, author and Chief Economist for Tressis; David Rosenberg, former Chief Economist for Merrill Lynchand CEO of Rosenberg Research; and Gareth Soloway, Chief Market Strategist at Verified Investing. This panel will be moderated by Mandeep Trivedi, Managing Partner at Citrin Cooperman.

The second, Inflation's Impact: Aligning Monetary Policy with Investment Strategies featuring leading figures Jim Bianco, President of Bianco Research; Nathan Stovall, Director of Financial Institutions Research at S&P Global; Dr. Rebel Cole, Chaired Professor of Finance at Florida Atlantic University; and Tavi Costa, Chief Macro Strategist at Crescat Capital. This panel will be moderated by Albert E. Dotson, Jr., Managing Partner and CEO at Bilzin Sumberg.

Closing remarks will be delivered by Sheila Bair, former Chair of the FDIC: Federal Deposit Insurance Corporationand recognized among Forbes Magazine's most powerful women globally. Her tenure at the FDIC during the financial crisis of 2006-2011 offers unparalleled insights into today's financial challenges and opportunities.

This event is free and open to all who register; however, access is limited. The event runs from 9:00 AM until noon. To secure your spot, visit:virtualbankingconference2024.com.

Media inquiries for the speakers or about OptimumBank can be sent toSDenison@OptimumBank.com.

About OptimumBank Holdings, Inc.

OptimumBankwas founded in 2000 in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. Our customers found a bank that is strongly service oriented with reasonable fees, unseen at larger financial institutions. OptimumBank has seen explosive growth this decade, and we look to capitalize on our momentum in the coming months and years ahead.

OptimumBank's business and financial solutions include: Business Banking, Business Lending, SBA Lending Solutions, Treasury Management, and Personal Banking.

Managing Director of Investor & Corporate Relations

Contact: Seth Denison

Telephone:


