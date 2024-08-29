SpendMend Welcomes Jon Weibel as New Vice President of Strategic Accounts

GRAND RAPIDS, MI / ACCESSWIRE / August 29, 2024 / SpendMend, a leading provider of cost-saving solutions for the healthcare industry, today announced the addition of Jon Weibel as Vice President of Strategic Accounts. Weibel brings with him a wealth of experience in strategic consulting and custom solutions delivery, further strengthening SpendMend's position as a premier provider of cost-saving solutions in the healthcare industry.

Jon Weibel, Vice President of Strategic Accounts, SpendMend

Jon Weibel has over a decade of experience in the healthcare sector, including significant roles at Medely and Breg Inc. At Medely, he was instrumental in helping his healthcare clients to transform their overall utilization of contingent labor to drive more operational efficiency while optimizing costs. At Breg Inc., he was responsible for driving value creation and solution delivery across various IDNs, GPOs, and physician practices. His proven track record in consulting with hospitals and healthcare systems will be key in helping SpendMend's clients optimize productivity and financial performance.

"We are excited to welcome Jon to the team," said Derick Elliott, Chief Commercial Officer at SpendMend. "Jon's expertise and deep understanding of the healthcare landscape align perfectly with our mission to help healthcare organizations uncover hidden opportunities for cost-savings. His leadership will be instrumental in driving innovative solutions that not only improve financial performance but also enhance patient care across the industry."

SpendMend has grown by over 33% in each of the past three years, with a client base that includes more than 150 healthcare systems, comprising over 4,000 individual hospitals and locations. The addition of Jon Weibel to the team is a strategic move to further enhance SpendMend's ability to meet the needs of its expanding client base and drive significant cost-savings across the healthcare industry.

About SpendMend

SpendMend is the leading provider of tech-enabled, cost-saving solutions in the healthcare industry. By combining data, proprietary technology, and rigorous analytics with healthcare expertise, SpendMend partners with healthcare networks to expose hidden costs and improve financial performance in meaningful and collaborative ways. SpendMend's mission is to help its clients enhance patient care through innovative cost-saving solutions.

