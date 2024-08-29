Dolphin Entertainment, Inc.: Dolphin Congratulates its Subsidiary 42West on Venice Film Festival World Premiere for Tim Burton's BEETLEJUICE BEETLEJUICE

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 29, 2024 / Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN) congratulated its subsidiary, the entertainment PR powerhouse 42West, on the world premiere of "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice," client Tim Burton's highly anticipated sequel to the 1988 classic.

Selected as the festival's Opening Film out of competition, Tim Burton's "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" premiered on August 28, 2024 to widespread acclaim and a five minute standing ovation. The premiere marks Burton's first film to screen at the Venice Film Festival; he previously received the festival's Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement in 2007. Burton's first sequel to one of his projects in over 30 years, "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" stars Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, and Catherine O'Hara in their roles from the original alongside newcomers Jenna Ortega, Justin Theroux, Monica Bellucci, and Willem Dafoe. Warner Bros. will release "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" in theaters nationwide on September 6, 2024.

ABOUT 42WEST:

42West, a subsidiary of Dolphin Entertainment, is one of the entertainment industry's leading full-service public-relations firms. With offices in New York and Los Angeles, 42West has five divisions: Talent, Strategic Communications, Entertainment Marketing, Fandoms & Franchises, the award-winning firm's gaming, consumer products and publishing practice, and the recently acquired social impact agency - Elle Communications. The agency has developed and executed marketing and publicity strategies for hundreds of movies and television shows as well as countless actors, filmmakers, recording artists, personalities and authors. In addition, 42West provides strategic counsel to a wide variety of high-profile individuals and corporate clients-ranging from movie and pop stars to major studios, charitable organizations, and media conglomerates-looking to raise, reposition, or rehabilitate their public profiles.

ABOUT DOLPHIN:

Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN), founded in 1996 by Bill O'Dowd, has evolved from its origins as an Emmy-nominated television, digital, and feature film content producer to a company with three dynamic divisions: Dolphin Entertainment, Dolphin Marketing, and Dolphin Ventures.

Dolphin Entertainment: This legacy division, where it all began, has a rich history of producing acclaimed television shows, digital content, and feature films. With high-profile partnerships like IMAX and notable projects including "The Blue Angels," Dolphin Entertainment continues to set the standard in quality storytelling and innovative content creation.

Dolphin Marketing: Established in 2017, this division has become a powerhouse in public relations, influencer marketing, branding strategy, talent booking, and special events. Comprising top-tier companies such as 42West, The Door, Shore Fire, Special Projects, and The Digital Dept., Dolphin Marketing serves a wide range of industries, from entertainment, music and sports to hospitality, fashion and consumer products.

Dolphin Ventures: This division leverages Dolphin's best-in-class cross-marketing acumen and business development relationships to create, launch and/or accelerate innovative ideas and promising products, events and content in our areas of expertise. Key ventures include collaborations with Rachael Ray for Staple Gin and Mastercard Midnight Theatre.

