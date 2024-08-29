Anzeige
Rezolve AI Ltd: Rezolve AI Announces Strategic Partnership with ChatWerk to Revolutionize Conversational Commerce on Social Media Platforms

  • Rezolve's Proprietary Foundational LLM Powers the Technology for Seamless Conversational Commerce

  • Driving Social Commerce Across Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram (all subsidiaries of Meta) with AI-Enhanced Engagement

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rezolve AI (NASDAQ: RZLV), a leader in AI-powered commerce solutions, is announcing today a groundbreaking partnership with ChatWerk (Inbox GmbH), a pioneer in conversational social commerce and part of the leading media company MuellerMedia. This strategic alliance is set to transform how eCommerce merchants connect with customers across popular chat channels such as WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram.

ChatWerk has established itself as a key player in the rapidly expanding WhatsApp for Business advertisement market, providing innovative solutions that allow businesses to engage directly with their customers through social media channels. With a focus on creating seamless and efficient communication, ChatWerk empowers merchants to access and utilize these platforms effectively to drive sales and improve customer satisfaction.

Through this partnership, Rezolve AI (NASDAQ: RZLV) will integrate its cutting-edge Brain Commerce and Brain Checkout technology into ChatWerk's platform. This integration will enable eCommerce merchants to share offers with direct purchase links via popular chat channels quickly and easily, eliminating the need for lengthy and expensive shop integrations. Merchants can now connect their shop systems, make products available, and send them directly to customers within 30 minutes through their preferred chat channels, transforming the way businesses interact with their customers.

Daniel M Wagner, CEO of Rezolve AI, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership: "We are excited about this collaboration with ChatWerk. By combining our Brain Commerce and Brain Checkout technology with ChatWerk's expertise in conversational social commerce, we can provide eCommerce merchants with a powerful tool to market their products through popular chat channels and streamline the sales process."

Oliver Kremers, CEO of ChatWerk, added, "This partnership enables our customers to connect shop systems, make products available, and send them directly via their preferred chat channel such as WhatsApp within 30 minutes. Lengthy and expensive shop integrations are thus a thing of the past. This cooperation with Rezolve in the field of conversational commerce allows eCommerce retailers to easily and cost-effectively share offers with direct purchase links via popular chat channels and benefit from GenAI to get the most appropriate and relevant offers for their customers."

This strategic partnership marks a significant milestone in the evolution of conversational commerce. By leveraging Rezolve's AI-powered solutions, ChatWerk will further enhance its platform, offering merchants a seamless and cost-effective way to engage customers, drive conversions, and boost sales through the power of instant, personalized communications.

About ChatWerk
ChatWerk (Inbox GmbH) is a leading provider of conversational commerce solutions, enabling businesses to connect with customers through popular social media and chat channels such as WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram. Part of MuellerMedia, ChatWerk focuses on helping merchants access and utilize social media advertisement channels to enhance customer engagement and drive sales.

About Rezolve AI
Rezolve AI is a leading provider of AI solutions designed specifically for commerce. Our platform leverages advanced machine learning to enhance customer engagement, streamline transactions, and drive revenue growth for merchants around the world. Founded in 2016 and headquartered in London, UK, with a global presence, Rezolve is redefining the future of digital commerce. For more information, visit http://www.rezolve.com.

Media Contact:
Urmee Khan
Global Head of Communications
Email: Urmeekhan@rezolve.com


