MINNEAPOLIS & REHOVOT, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stratasys Ltd. (Nasdaq: SSYS) ("Stratasys" or the "Company"), a leader in polymer 3D printing solutions, today announced financial results for the second quarter 2024.

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results Compared to Second Quarter 2023:

Revenue of $138.0 million, compared to $159.8 million ($154.6 million net of divestments).

GAAP gross margin of 43.8%, compared to 41.5%.

Non-GAAP gross margin of 49.0%, compared to 48.5%.

GAAP operating loss of $26.0 million, compared to an operating loss of $33.7 million.

Non-GAAP operating loss of $3.2 million, compared to non-GAAP operating income of $5.0 million.

GAAP net loss of $25.7 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $38.6 million, or $0.56 per diluted share.

Non-GAAP net loss of $3.0 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $2.5 million, or $0.04 per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA of $2.3 million, compared to $10.6 million.

Cash used in operating activities of $2.4 million, compared to $23.2 million.

Business Update:

Following a comprehensive strategic review, Stratasys is taking focused restructuring actions to further strengthen its industry leading balance sheet and robust business model to more effectively weather all market cycles. The initiatives are expected to support ongoing focused innovation investments and facilitate wider adoption of additive manufacturing.

Effective immediately, the Company will streamline operations and enhance its go to market strategy to focus on the highest growth potential products, materials and software solutions. By the end of this year, the Company will have rightsized its workforce by approximately 15%. These steps are expected to produce approximately $40 million in annual cost savings beginning in the first quarter of 2025, along with annualized EBITDA margins of 8% at current revenue levels. Furthermore, in addition to sustainable profitability, the Company will remain well-positioned to act upon opportunities that may arise.

Dr. Yoav Zeif, Stratasys' Chief Executive Officer, stated, "For the Company to maintain its industry leadership, we continuously evaluate and assess our business model to ensure we are optimally aligned with evolving market conditions. We are confident that our efforts will enable our customers to more effectively address their biggest manufacturing challenges, which should lead to increased adoption of our additive technologies. This realignment is critical to ensure that we can achieve our objectives to deliver sustained profitability and cash flow, while remaining ready to capture opportunities when the spending cycle improves, positioning Stratasys to deliver outsized shareholder value."

Dr. Zeif continued, "During the quarter we achieved strong consumables sales, and strengthened our market position with the addition of leading products, including the H350 version 1.5 printer, the J5 Digital Anatomy printer, and many exciting new software offerings. We understand the importance of a disciplined approach to balancing investment in innovation with staying focused on delivering the most impactful additive manufacturing applications to our customers and value to shareholders."

2024 Financial Outlook:

Based on current market conditions and assuming that the impacts of global inflationary pressures, relatively high interest rates and supply chain costs do not impede economic activity further, the Company is updating its outlook for the full year 2024 as follows:

Revenue of $570 million to $580 million. Third quarter revenue slightly higher than second quarter revenue.

Non-GAAP gross margin of 48.7% to 49.0%.

Operating expenses of $276 million to $278 million.

Non-GAAP operating margin of 0.5% to 1.0%.

GAAP net loss of $106 million to $91 million, or ($1.50) to ($1.29) per diluted share. Includes one-time extraordinary costs associated with Stratasys' strategic alternatives process.

Non-GAAP net income of $1 million to $4 million, or $0.01 to $0.05 per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA of $24 million to $27 million.

Capital expenditures of $20 million to $25 million.

Non-GAAP earnings guidance excludes $30 million to $32 million of share-based compensation expense, $25 million to $27 million of projected amortization of intangible assets, and reorganization and other expenses of $39 million to $45 million. Non-GAAP guidance includes tax adjustments of $2 million to $3 million on the above non-GAAP items.

Appropriate reconciliations between GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures are provided in a table at the end of our press release and slide presentation, with itemized detail concerning the non-GAAP financial measures.

Stratasys Ltd. Second Quarter 2024 Webcast and Conference Call Details

The Company plans to webcast its conference call to discuss its second quarter 2024 financial results on Thursday, August 29, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. (ET).

The investor conference call will be available via live webcast on the Stratasys website at investors.stratasys.com, or directly at the following web address:

https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=2xc8Kb5W

To participate by telephone, the U.S. toll-free number is 877-407-0619 and the international dial-in is +1-412-902-1012. Investors are advised to dial into the call at least ten minutes prior to the call to register. The webcast will be available for six months at investors.stratasys.com, or by accessing the above-provided web address.

Stratasys is leading the global shift to additive manufacturing with innovative 3D printing solutions for industries such as aerospace, automotive, consumer products, healthcare, fashion and education. Through smart and connected 3D printers, polymer materials, a software ecosystem, and parts on demand, Stratasys solutions deliver competitive advantages at every stage in the product value chain. The world's leading organizations turn to Stratasys to transform product design, bring agility to manufacturing and supply chains, and improve patient care.

To learn more about Stratasys, visit www.stratasys.com, the Stratasys blog, X.com (formerly Twitter), LinkedIn, or Facebook. Stratasys reserves the right to utilize any of the foregoing social media platforms, including the Company's websites, to share material, non-public information pursuant to the SEC's Regulation FD. To the extent necessary and mandated by applicable law, Stratasys will also include such information in its public disclosure filings.

Stratasys is a registered trademark and the Stratasys signet is a trademark of Stratasys Ltd. and/or its subsidiaries or affiliates. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The statements in this press release regarding Stratasys' strategy, and the statements regarding its projected future financial performance, including the financial guidance concerning its expected results for 2024 and beyond, are forward-looking statements reflecting management's current expectations and beliefs. These forward-looking statements are based on current information that is, by its nature, subject to rapid and even abrupt change. Due to risks and uncertainties associated with Stratasys' business, actual results could differ materially from those projected or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the degree of our success at introducing new or improved products and solutions that gain market share; the degree of growth of the 3D printing market generally; the impact of potential shifts in the prices or margins of the products that we sell or services that we provide, including due to a shift towards lower margin products or services; the impact of competition and new technologies; potential further charges against earnings that we could be required to take due to impairment of additional goodwill or other intangible assets; the extent of our success at successfully consummating and integrating into our existing business acquisitions or investments in new businesses, technologies, products or services; the global macro-economic environment, including headwinds caused by relatively high interest rates, unfavorable currency exchange rates and other growth-inhibiting conditions; potential changes in our management and board of directors; global market, political and economic conditions, and in the countries in which we operate in particular; costs and potential liability relating to litigation and regulatory proceedings; risks related to infringement of our intellectual property rights by others or infringement of others' intellectual property rights by us; the extent of our success at maintaining our liquidity and financing our operations and capital needs; the impact of tax regulations on our results of operations and financial condition; and those additional factors referred to in Item 3.D "Key Information - Risk Factors", Item 4, "Information on the Company", Item 5, "Operating and Financial Review and Prospects," and all other parts of our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023, which we filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, on March 11, 2024 (the "2023 Annual Report"). Readers are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made throughout our 2023 Annual Report and the Report of Foreign Private Issuer on Form 6-K that attaches Stratasys' unaudited, condensed consolidated financial statements and its review of its results of operations and financial condition, for the quarterly and six-month periods ended June 30, 2024, which will be furnished to the SEC on or about August 29, 2024, and our other reports filed with or furnished to the SEC, which are designed to advise interested parties of the risks and factors that may affect our business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects. Any guidance provided, and other forward-looking statements made, in this press release are provided or made (as applicable) as of the date hereof, and Stratasys undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The non-GAAP data included herein, which excludes certain items as described below, are non-GAAP financial measures. Our management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful information for investors and shareholders of our company in gauging our results of operations (i) on an ongoing basis after excluding mergers, acquisitions, divestments and strategic process-related expense or gains and reorganization-related charges or gains, and legal provisions and (ii) excluding non-cash items such as share-based compensation expenses, acquired intangible assets amortization, including intangible assets amortization related to equity-method investments, impairment of long-lived assets and goodwill, revaluation of our investments and the corresponding tax effect of those items. These non-GAAP adjustments either do not reflect actual cash outlays that impact our liquidity and our financial condition or have a non-recurring impact on the statement of operations, as assessed by management. These non-GAAP financial measures are presented to permit investors to more fully understand how management assesses our performance for internal planning and forecasting purposes. The limitations of using these non-GAAP financial measures as performance measures are that they provide a view of our results of operations without including all items indicated above during a period, which may not provide a view of our performance that is comparable to those of other companies in our industry. Investors and other readers should consider non-GAAP measures only as supplements to, not as substitutes for or as superior measures to, the measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliation between results on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis is provided in a table below.

Stratasys Ltd. Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share data) June 30, December 31, 2024 2023 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 70,858 $ 82,585 Short-term bank deposits 80,000 80,000 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $1,424 and $1,449 as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 150,483 172,009 Inventories 196,505 192,976 Prepaid expenses 8,570 7,929 Other current assets 17,575 24,596 Total current assets 523,991 560,095 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment, net 187,189 197,552 Goodwill 99,174 100,051 Other intangible assets, net 116,461 127,781 Operating lease right-of-use assets 17,928 18,895 Long-term investments 121,755 115,083 Other non-current assets 15,409 14,448 Total non-current assets 557,916 573,810 Total assets $ 1,081,907 $ 1,133,905 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 49,495 $ 46,785 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 31,627 36,656 Accrued compensation and related benefits 26,666 33,877 Deferred revenues - short-term 50,914 52,610 Operating lease liabilities - short-term 5,966 6,498 Total current liabilities 164,668 176,426 Non-current liabilities Deferred revenues - long-term 18,880 23,655 Deferred income taxes 558 723 Operating lease liabilities - long-term 11,780 12,162 Contingent consideration 11,851 11,900 Other non-current liabilities 23,699 24,200 Total non-current liabilities 66,768 72,640 Total liabilities 231,436 249,066 Equity Ordinary shares, NIS 0.01 nominal value, authorized 180,000 thousands shares; 71,132 shares and 69,656 shares issued 199 195 and outstanding at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 3,111,057 3,091,649 Additional paid-in capital Accumulated other comprehensive loss (9,133 ) (7,079 ) Accumulated deficit (2,251,652 ) (2,199,926 ) Total Equity 850,471 884,839 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,081,907 $ 1,133,905

Stratasys Ltd. Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 unaudited unaudited unaudited unaudited Revenues Products $ 93,594 $ 109,112 $ 192,790 $ 210,083 Services 44,447 50,639 89,301 99,045 138,041 159,751 282,091 309,128 Cost of revenues Products 46,756 57,576 96,513 108,689 Services 30,785 35,953 61,181 68,822 77,541 93,529 157,694 177,511 Gross profit 60,500 66,222 124,397 131,617 Operating expenses Research and development, net 25,680 24,305 49,657 45,780 Selling, general and administrative 60,863 75,576 125,236 136,293 86,543 99,881 174,893 182,073 Operating loss (26,043 ) (33,659 ) (50,496 ) (50,456 ) Financial income (expense), net (726 ) 687 491 1,460 Loss before income taxes (26,769 ) (32,972 ) (50,005 ) (48,996 ) Income tax expense (762 ) 725 (1,478 ) 4,500 Share in profits (losses) of associated companies 1,788 (4,918 ) (243 ) (7,343 ) Net loss $ (25,743 ) $ (38,615 ) $ (51,726 ) $ (60,839 ) Net loss per share Basic $ (0.36 ) $ (0.56 ) $ (0.74 ) $ (0.89 ) Diluted $ (0.36 ) $ (0.56 ) $ (0.74 ) $ (0.89 ) Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding Basic 70,746 68,648 70,367 68,107 Diluted 70,746 68,648 70,367 68,107

Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 Non-GAAP 2024 2023 Non-GAAP 2023 GAAP Adjustments Non-GAAP GAAP Adjustments Non-GAAP U.S. dollars and shares in thousands (except per share amounts) Gross profit (1) $ 60,500 $ 7,175 $ 67,675 $ 66,222 $ 11,283 $ 77,505 Operating income (1,2) (26,043 ) 22,845 (3,198 ) (33,659 ) 38,666 5,007 Net income (loss) (1,2,3) (25,743 ) 22,774 (2,969 ) (38,615 ) 41,148 2,533 Net income (loss) per diluted share (4) $ (0.36 ) $ 0.32 $ (0.04 ) $ (0.56 ) $ 0.60 $ 0.04 (1) Acquired intangible assets amortization expense 4,489 5,014 Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 1,010 999 Restructuring and other related costs 1,676 3,378 Impairment charges and write off - 1,892 7,175 11,283 (2) Acquired intangible assets amortization expense 1,111 2,686 Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 6,335 7,024 Restructuring and other related costs 3,639 2,468 Contingent consideration 523 347 Legal and other expenses 4,062 14,858 15,670 27,383 22,845 38,666 (3) Corresponding tax effect 204 213 Equity method related expenses (1,593 ) 2,094 Finance expenses 1,318 175 $ 22,774 $ 41,148 (4) Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding - Diluted 70,746 70,746 68,648 69,272

Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 Non-GAAP 2024 2023 Non-GAAP 2023 GAAP Adjustments Non-GAAP GAAP Adjustments Non-GAAP U.S. dollars and shares in thousands (except per share amounts) Gross profit (1) $ 124,397 $ 13,314 $ 137,711 $ 131,617 $ 16,582 $ 148,199 Operating income (1,2) (50,496 ) 46,099 (4,397 ) (50,456 ) 56,981 6,525 Net income (loss) (1,2,3) (51,726 ) 47,073 (4,653 ) (60,839 ) 64,454 3,615 Net income (loss) per diluted share (4) $ (0.74 ) $ 0.67 $ (0.07 ) $ (0.89 ) $ 0.95 $ 0.05 (1) Acquired intangible assets amortization expense 9,573 9,015 Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 1,962 1,931 Restructuring and other related costs 1,779 3,744 Impairment charges and write off - 1,892 13,314 16,582 - (2) Acquired intangible assets amortization expense 3,570 4,880 Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 14,032 14,332 Restructuring and other related costs 4,559 4,266 Revaluation of investments 1,900 580 Contingent consideration 1,034 612 Legal and other expenses 7,690 15,729 32,785 40,399 46,099 56,981 0 (3) Corresponding tax effect 438 3,251 Equity method related expenses (629 ) 3,584 Finance expenses 1,165 638 $ 47,073 $ 64,454 (4) Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding - Diluted 70,367 70,367 68,107 68,683

Stratasys Ltd. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Forward Looking Guidance Fiscal Year 2024 (in millions, except per share data) GAAP net loss ($106) to ($91) Adjustments Stock-based compensation expense $30 to $32 Intangible assets amortization expense $25 to $27 Reorganization and other $39 to $45 Tax expense (benefit) related to Non-GAAP adjustments $2 to $3 Non-GAAP net income $1 to $4 GAAP loss per share ($1.50) to ($1.29) Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $0.01 to $0.05

Contacts

Yonah Lloyd

CCO & VP Investor Relations

Yonah.Lloyd@stratasys.com