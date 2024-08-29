Franklin, Ohio--(Newsfile Corp. - August 29, 2024) - Modula is excited to announce its sponsorship of the basketball court at the Flyght Academy facility. Committed to supporting youth development and community engagement, the company is thrilled to contribute to such an impactful project.

Established in 2014 by former NBA player and UD alum Chris "Flyght" Wright, the Flyght Academy, in cooperation with Chris's Wright Way Foundation, is dedicated to empowering young athletes, particularly those from underprivileged communities, by providing them with top-notch training mentorship, and resources.

Established to address the growing need for structured support systems that can help youth develop both athletically and personally, over the years, the academy has expanded its programs and reach.

On August 16th, 2024, The Flyght Academy opened its state-of-the-art facility, The Universal 1 Flyght Dome, a 50,000-square-foot space with volleyball and basketball courts, an indoor turf field, a weight room, and more. Phase two will add a 10,000-square-foot facility for the Flyght Academic Center, with expanded weight rooms, classrooms, and a conference room.

Their mission aligns with Modula's values of community, excellence, and fostering growth, both on and off the court. By sponsoring the basketball court, Modula is helping to create a space where young athletes can improve their skills, build teamwork, and strive for greatness.

"Our sponsorship goes beyond a basketball floor; it's about community impact" said Doug Detwiler, Production Manager at Modula. "Through volunteering and partnership, we aim to help the Flyght Academy and Modula make a positive difference in the lives of Dayton's youth."

Everyone is invited to visit the Flyght Academy and witness the incredible work being done to shape the next generation of leaders and athletes. Modula is proud to be a part of this journey and looks forward to continuing its support for initiatives that make a difference.

About Modula

Modula is a leading manufacturer of automated storage solutions, designed to optimize space and improve picking and storage operations for any industrial sector or environment. Modula vertical lift module (VLM) line maximizes the storage potential of high-ceiling facilities, securing items in enclosed units up to 54 feet tall. The horizontal carousels are ideal for low-ceiling environments, as well as those seeking maximum throughput.

Today, Modula counts on more than 30,000 customers around the world and 4 production plants in Italy, the US (Lewiston, Maine & Franklin, Ohio), and China. In addition, Modula has a network of eleven subsidiaries (located in France, UK, Spain, Poland, Denmark, Germany, India, Singapore, Australia, Colombia, and Mexico) and more than 100 authorized dealers all over the world.

About the Flyght Academy:

Established in 2014 by former NBA player and UD alum, Chris "Flyght" Wright, the Flyght Academy is a world-class sports and education organization that provides programs to youth and adults. The athletic and educational programs utilize professionalism, life skills, and character to help everyone reach their full potential on and off the court.

Contact the Flyght Academy:

Katie Valentine - VP of Operations - kvalentine@theflyghtacademy.com

For more information, please visit the official website: www.theflyghtacademy.com.

