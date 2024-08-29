Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 29
[29.08.24]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|29.08.24
|IE000LZC9NM0
|9,240,496.00
|USD
|0
|67,715,384.13
|7.3281
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|29.08.24
|IE000DOZYQJ7
|3,845,419.00
|EUR
|0
|22,602,664.37
|5.8778
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|29.08.24
|IE000GETKIK8
|267,123.00
|GBP
|0
|2,626,111.83
|9.8311
|Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|29.08.24
|IE000XIITCN5
|656,195.00
|GBP
|0
|5,408,710.25
|8.2425
