29.08.2024
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Issue of Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 29

29 August 2024

TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUND LIMITED

(a non-cellular company limited by shares incorporated in the Island of Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008, as amended, with registered number 57985 and registered as a Registered Closed-ended Collective Investment Scheme with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. Legal entity identifier: 549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78)

Issue of Shares

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LSE: SMIF) is pleased to announce that, to satisfy market demand and to raise money for investment in accordance with the Company's investment policy, 1,000,000 new ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company were issued at a price of 84.37 pence per share (the "New Shares"), raising £843,700.00 (before costs and expenses) under the Block Listing.

Following the issue, the Company's issued share capital will comprise 256,824,331 ordinary shares. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

For further information, please contact:

Deutsche Numis Securities Limited:
Nathan Brown
Hugh Jonathan		+44 (0)20 7260 1000
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited:
John Magrath
Alistair Wilson		+44 (0)20 7015 8900

