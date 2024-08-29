Anzeige
WKN: 924848 | ISIN: NO0003054108 | Ticker-Symbol: PND
GlobeNewswire
29.08.2024
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Adjustment in Mowi due to dividend (258/24)

The Board of Mowi ASA (Mowi) has resolved on August 20, 2024 to distribute a
quarterly dividend of NOK 1.70 per share. The Ex-date is August 30, 2024.
According to NASDAQ Derivatives Markets Rules and Regulations A.3.4.7,
adjustment for ordinary dividend shall be made for underlying specified with
100% dividend adjustment in the Quotation list. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has
carried out a recalculation of options and regular forwards/futures in Mowi
(MOWD). 

As communicated in the Exchange Notices 10/24 and 12/24, the 100% dividend
adjustments rule in Mowi was changed as of February 19, 2024: Expiration months
with an expiry date before September 30, 2024 will continue to be 100% dividend
adjusted, the ticker code for these expirations was changed to MOWD. 

For further information, please see the attached file.

