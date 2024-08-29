IMPROVATE Partners with Romanian Airport Authority to Showcase Advanced Defense and Monitoring Solutions from Nine Leading Israeli Companies

Israeli companies showcased their technologies at Romania's Airport Authority Conference, for the first time, aiming to equip the country's airports with some of the most advanced defense and monitoring systems in the world

CONSTAN?A, Romania, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IMPROVATE, an Israeli company co-owned by Irina Nevzlin and Ronit Hassin Hochman, was selected as a partner by the Romanian Airport Authority and brought together nine leading Israeli companies to participate in the event.

Held annually in Constan?a, a city on the Black Sea, the Romanian Airport Authority conference took place August 22-23 and focused on new security challenges. Due to increasing tensions across Europe, particularly in Eastern European countries near Ukraine, many nations are bolstering their security measures, particularly at borders and entry points, to prevent potential spillovers from the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Consequently, the Romanian government sought to innovate its traditional airport conference by partnering with IMPROVATE. The objective was to organize a series of presentations from advanced Israeli defense technology companies, highlighting the latest developments in global security to local airport authorities.

Ronit Hassin Hochman, CEO of IMPROVATE, stated: "We are in a period of global security instability. Many European countries are restocking their defense supplies and seeking the latest technological advancements in defense and security. The demand for Israeli technologies in Romania and Eastern Europe is higher than ever. This conference provided an invaluable platform for Israeli companies to present their capabilities to Romania's top security officials, resulting in numerous deals and collaborations."

The Israeli companies presenting at the conference included:

Ortech : Specializes in designing, producing, and implementing protective solutions for buildings, critical infrastructures, sensitive sites, and structures against terrorist attacks and natural disasters, both in Israel and globally.

Specializes in designing, producing, and implementing protective solutions for buildings, critical infrastructures, sensitive sites, and structures against terrorist attacks and natural disasters, both in Israel and globally. AccuBeat : One of the top three companies worldwide in its field, AccuBeat develops and manufactures atomic clocks, timing products, and ultra-precise synchronization systems. Their solutions are particularly relevant against GPS spoofing and disruptions, seen in conflicts such as those in Israel and Ukraine, and are employed by the IDF, the US Army, satellites, and space stations.

One of the top three companies worldwide in its field, AccuBeat develops and manufactures atomic clocks, timing products, and ultra-precise synchronization systems. Their solutions are particularly relevant against GPS spoofing and disruptions, seen in conflicts such as those in Israel and Ukraine, and are employed by the IDF, the US Army, satellites, and space stations. CaptureSys : Designs, develops, and produces advanced multi-axis modular gimbals for national security, military, industrial, and commercial markets. They offer anti-drone technologies, protection for sensitive facilities, and "virtual walls" against various threats.

Designs, develops, and produces advanced multi-axis modular gimbals for national security, military, industrial, and commercial markets. They offer anti-drone technologies, protection for sensitive facilities, and "virtual walls" against various threats. WiseMon : Focuses on network monitoring and control systems, providing data protection for sectors such as banking, finance, and insurance. The company is expanding into international markets following its extensive experience dealing with cyberattacks in Israel.

Focuses on network monitoring and control systems, providing data protection for sectors such as banking, finance, and insurance. The company is expanding into international markets following its extensive experience dealing with cyberattacks in Israel. Yona : An international engineering consulting and management firm specializing in infrastructure and airport projects, including the planning, construction, maintenance, and restoration of roads, airports, and railways.

An international engineering consulting and management firm specializing in infrastructure and airport projects, including the planning, construction, maintenance, and restoration of roads, airports, and railways. BuzzTech : Innovates AI-based smart systems for monitoring and managing cleanliness and hygiene in environments requiring regular maintenance, such as restrooms and kitchens. Their primary focus is on airports worldwide.

Innovates AI-based smart systems for monitoring and managing cleanliness and hygiene in environments requiring regular maintenance, such as restrooms and kitchens. Their primary focus is on airports worldwide. Kluren : Provides advanced software engineering solutions and innovative strategies for connecting Civil Aviation Authorities and Airport Authorities, particularly for issuing construction permits for airports located in cities. The company specializes in large-scale projects and IT system upgrades.

Provides advanced software engineering solutions and innovative strategies for connecting Civil Aviation Authorities and Airport Authorities, particularly for issuing construction permits for airports located in cities. The company specializes in large-scale projects and IT system upgrades. Galileo : Develops products in the GNSS field, including GPS receivers, simulators, and indoor infrastructure, enabling seamless navigation between outdoor and indoor environments of strategic buildings. The company operates globally, with a focus on international expansion.

Develops products in the GNSS field, including GPS receivers, simulators, and indoor infrastructure, enabling seamless navigation between outdoor and indoor environments of strategic buildings. The company operates globally, with a focus on international expansion. OBS (Ocean Bricks System): Offers advanced technological solutions for building artificial islands, breakwaters, ports, marinas, offshore wind turbine foundations, and artificial reefs.

The conference was attended by the CEOs and security officers of Romania's major airports, including Bucharest, Ia?i, Timi?oara, and Craiova. The participants aimed to acquire and implement advanced Israeli defense technologies. Over the two-day event, Israeli companies presented their products and innovations to key decision-makers, followed by extensive meetings to facilitate potential deals and the adoption of these technologies in local airports.

Reports from the conference indicated strong interest from Romanian airports, and several agreements are expected to be finalized in the coming months, leading to the implementation of Israeli technologies.

Next month, IMPROVATE will host a "Smart Cities Conference" in Budapest, featuring fifteen major European cities exposed to innovative technologies from Israeli companies such as Tondo Smart, IPlus Cyber, Ipgallery, Ok2go, Wise Mon, Atmosfir, Galileo, Giv Solutions, and more. Scheduled for September 23-24 at the Ritz-Carlton in Budapest, the event will attract representatives and mayors from cities across Europe, including Budapest, Sofia, Larnaca, Skopje, and Tirana.

