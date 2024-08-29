Anzeige
Donnerstag, 29.08.2024

WKN: A0YAV3 | ISIN: GB00B41H7391 | Ticker-Symbol: 21W
München
29.08.24
08:13 Uhr
4,900 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
29.08.2024 18:18 Uhr
ZIGUP plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

ZIGUP plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 29

ZIGUP plc

("ZIGUP" or the "Company")

Director/PDMR

The Company announces that, together with over 7,500 eligible employees of the Company's group the following Executive Directors and PDMRs have each been awarded 122 ordinary shares of £0.50 pence each in the Company under the Company's Share Incentive Plan. The shares were awarded to the Executive Directors and PDMR's with effect from 20 August 2024 and are subject to a three-year retention period under the rules of the Company's Share Incentive Plan.

This announcement is made in accordance with Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation ('MAR').

Details of the full notification by the Company are set out below.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Martin Ward

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Executive Officer

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

ZIGUP plc

b)

LEI

213800B3ZUTDOZYVJB41

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of £0.50 pence each in ZIGUP plc

b)

Identification code

GB00B41H7391

c)

Nature of the transaction

Award of 122 Ordinary Shares of £0.50 in the Company subject to the terms of the Company's Share Incentive Plan.

d)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£0

122

e)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated Volume

- Price

122

Nil

f)

Date of the transaction

20 August 2024

g)

Place of the transaction

Outside Trading Venue

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Philip Vincent

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Financial Officer

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

ZIGUP plc

b)

LEI

213800B3ZUTDOZYVJB41

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of £0.50 pence each in ZIGUP plc

b)

Identification code

GB00B41H7391

c)

Nature of the transaction

Award of 122 Ordinary Shares of £0.50 in the Company subject to the terms of the Company's Share Incentive Plan.

d)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£0

122

e)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated Volume

- Price

122

Nil

f)

Date of the transaction

20 August 2024

g)

Place of the transaction

Outside Trading Venue

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Harvey Stead

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Operating Officer (PDMR)

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

ZIGUP plc

b)

LEI

213800B3ZUTDOZYVJB41

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of £0.50 pence each in ZIGUP plc

b)

Identification code

GB00B41H7391

c)

Nature of the transaction

Award of 122 Ordinary Shares of £0.50 in the Company subject to the terms of the Company's Share Incentive Plan.

d)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£0

122

e)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated Volume

- Price

122

Nil

f)

Date of the transaction

20 August 2024

g)

Place of the transaction

Outside Trading Venue

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Katie Tasker-Wood

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Strategy Officer (PDMR)

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

ZIGUP plc

b)

LEI

213800B3ZUTDOZYVJB41

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of £0.50 pence each in ZIGUP plc

b)

Identification code

GB00B41H7391

c)

Nature of the transaction

Award of 122 Ordinary Shares of £0.50 in the Company subject to the terms of the Company's Share Incentive Plan.

d)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£0

122

e)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated Volume

- Price

122

Nil

f)

Date of the transaction

20 August 2024

g)

Place of the transaction

Outside Trading Venue

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Emma Ayton

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Human Resources Director (PDMR)

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

ZIGUP plc

b)

LEI

213800B3ZUTDOZYVJB41

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of £0.50 pence each in ZIGUP plc

b)

Identification code

GB00B41H7391

c)

Nature of the transaction

Award of 122 Ordinary Shares of £0.50 in the Company subject to the terms of the Company's Share Incentive Plan.

d)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£0

122

e)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated Volume

- Price

122

Nil

f)

Date of the transaction

20 August 2024

g)

Place of the transaction

Outside Trading Venue

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Jorge Alarcón

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Managing Director, Northgate Espana (PDMR)

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

ZIGUP plc

b)

LEI

213800B3ZUTDOZYVJB41

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of £0.50 pence each in ZIGUP plc

b)

Identification code

GB00B41H7391

c)

Nature of the transaction

Award of 122 Ordinary Shares of £0.50 in the Company subject to the terms of the Company's Share Incentive Plan.

d)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£0

122

e)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated Volume

- Price

122

Nil

f)

Date of the transaction

20 August 2024

g)

Place of the transaction

Outside Trading Venue

For further information, please contact:

ZIGUP plc

Matthew Barton, Company Secretary

matt.barton@zigup.com


